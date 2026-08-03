These Hornets Players Could Break Out in a Big Way This Season

Last year, Moussa Diabaté came out of virtually nowhere and became a key fixture in the Charlotte Hornets' starting lineup. I'm not sure we will see a Diabaté-like rise from anyone on the Hornets' roster in 2026-27, but the roster is full of players who could have a "breakout" type of season.

Who is the Hornet most primed for that? Here is what our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI thinks.

Schuyler Callihan: Naz Reid

Reid was phenomenal in his role as the Sixth Man in Minnesota. Here in Charlotte, he has an opportunity to prove that he can be much more than a key bench piece as he will move into the starting lineup. Last season with the Timberwolves, Reid averaged 13.6 points and 6.2 rebounds, but his per-36 stats were 18.8 points and 8.8 rebounds. Assuming he plays roughly 30 minutes or so a night, hitting 18 and 8 is certainly within reach, especially in an offense that Miles Bridges averaged 18.7 in over two seasons.

Zach Roberts: Coby White

Maybe Coby White isn't a role player, but it's hard to make the case he's a star, and he certainly wasn't while coming off the bench last season. But he was excellent. His scoring marks per 100 possessions last year were excellent, and while he won't ever share the floor with LaMelo Ball, his scoring should jump, as should his assists with Brandon Miller and Kon Knueppel on the floor. We've always known White was a good player, but I think he has a borderline All-Star season in him.

Mike Lacett: Brandon Miller

Another weird name to mention, but let’s face it, Miller has never been THE guy during his time with the Hornets. However, now, with Melo and Miles no longer in the picture, Miller can finally become the star Charlotte hopes he can be. If he stays healthy and gets those numbers up, Charlotte might just have its next All-Star.

Evan Campos: Naz Reid

Reid is what I would classify as a high-end role player entering his eighth NBA season, and he is set up for a big year statistically in Charlotte. He has played in 77 or more games in each of the past three seasons, is consistently available, and should absorb a large portion of the 2,385 minutes Miles Bridges played last season while also seeing time as a small-ball five.

Reid should thrive in Head Coach Charles Lee's high-volume three-point offense. With the Hornets expected to rely more on a playmaking-by-committee approach behind Coby White, Reid should have more opportunities with the ball in his hands to create for himself and others than he did in Minnesota. Reid is only 26 years old, entering the prime of his career. Charlotte will be the beneficiary of that.

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