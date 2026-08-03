Which Hornets Star Faces More Pressure, Coby White or Brandon Miller?

Whenever a team trades or lets go of a star player, the next man up is always held in comparison. It is never fair, but that's how it goes. So, when the Charlotte Hornets traded LaMelo Ball, they upped the pressure of comparison for his replacement.

But who is his replacement? In a sense, both Brandon Miller and Coby White are. White is literally replacing him in the lineup and will be tasked with running the offense like Ball just did.

Miller, though, is replacing him as the top dog in the locker room, the leader of the team, and the face of the franchise. He is also replacing Ball as the number one option on offense. Charles Lee will run things through Miller, not Ball.

But which player has more pressure on him? White is the "newcomer" who is stepping into Ball's role, but fans are probably understanding enough not to compare his style and his strengths/weaknesses to Ball's. They know it's not his fault the front office decided to do all of this.

Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) moves the ball during the second half | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Miller, though, the pressure will be on, even though it's not his fault, either. The front office decided to trade the face and the offensive engine, and if they didn't believe in Miller, they likely wouldn't have done it. So, in that sense, Miller is the real Ball replacement.

He's been very good so far, even with some injury problems. But now, he has to make the leap. It's year four, and he's the face of the franchise now. We can't wait around for more development. He is the favorite to win Most Improved Player this season, and while the award means nothing, he does have to take that next step.

Miller has to do a lot of things to prove the Hornets right. He's got to carry the scoring load, which shouldn't be a huge issue since he averaged 20 with Ball on the team and with a wrapped shoulder all year.

The wing has to get better at creating for himself and for teammates in the absence of Ball. He's also got to get better finishing at the rim, something that Miller has struggled with for much of his career.

Because White is more of a finished product, there's less pressure. With Miller, the ceiling is higher and there's more time for growth, which only adds to the immense pressure he's facing now.

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