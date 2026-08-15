Way-Too-Early Record Predictions for the Charlotte Hornets' 2026-27 Season

Earlier this week, the 2026-27 schedule was released, and the Charlotte Hornets will open up on the road against the Brooklyn Nets before returning to Uptown for a pair of home games against the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.

Here is how some of our staff at Charlotte Hornets On SI see the upcoming season going after taking a look at the 82-game slate.

Schuyler Callihan: 39-43

With the Eastern Conference set to be much stronger, I think we'll see the Hornets take a slight step back. That, in combination with a retooled roster, I'm not sure the chemistry will be as sharp as it needs to be early on to keep pace. Also, this will be the first time that either Brandon Miller or Kon Knueppel plays without an elite facilitator for the long haul, and that's going to take some time getting used to as well. Coby White is a fine player and will give the Hornets some stability at the point guard spot, but it's a completely different dynamic. Slow out of the gates, but a strong enough finish to get back into the Play-In Tournament. The schedule sets up for it to play out that way as well.

Zach Roberts: 42-40

The schedule has ebbs and flows like it always does, and I think this team does still have the talent to weather the toughest stretches. It just doesn't have enough talent to go on a 33-15 stretch like last season, which is why I still expect the team to finish decently but not as well. The offense will have to change shapes, and there are too many question marks ahead of this schedule to warrant that much optimism.

Owen Watterson: 44-38

The variance for what the Hornets can be this season goes from “league's biggest surprise” to “league's biggest disappointment.” A lot of that variance centers around the leap and the size of said leap that Brandon Miller takes in his play this year. This team will be able to shoot the cover off the ball, but how do they look in the half-court? Does Coby White help them there, or do they falter with our LaMelo? Ultimately, my 44-win decision comes down to the idea that the newly added playoff experience will do wonders for the Hornets in the regular season. If Miller struggles, this picture looks way different; but if the Hornets believe in him, I think I tend to as well.

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