Who is the Charlotte Hornets’ Most Tradable Player (Outside of Miles Bridges)?

With the offseason beginning, we are bringing back our annual summer Charlotte Hornets On SI roundtable. Every weekend from now leading up to the start of the 2026-27 season, our staff will give their opinion on a particular topic.

In our first roundtable of this summer, we are starting with who we believe the Hornets' most tradable player is. The one exception? Miles Bridges is not included, considering he would be the obvious choice.

Schuyler Callihan: Ryan Kalkbrenner

I know this is going to raise some eyebrows, but just think about it. The Hornets need to upgrade the center position, and there's no way they are going to move on from Moussa Diabaté or move him to the four. Everyone in the league, I assume, would have a pretty good idea that Charlotte is going to want to make a move to bolster the center spot, and if they do, Kalkbrenner would be the third guy on the depth chart. He had a solid rookie season and even has some starting experience under his belt. If Charlotte makes that big move for a center, it would make a lot of sense for the Hornets to shop Kalkbrenner. There aren't many effective 7-footers in the league, and someone could find a long-term starter by trading for him.

Zach Roberts: Josh Green

Josh Green was incredible off the bench last season, and he had one of the best net ratings on the entire roster. However, if we're looking at all the expiring contacts the Hornets have this summer, he is probably the most expendable. He's a good defender, but he's not a lockdown wing, and the Hornets, I believe, will value Grant Williams’ defensive acumen down low rather than Green’s on the perimeter. I'd hate to see him go if I were Jeff Peterson, but aside from Miles Bridges, a Green trade makes the most sense.

Evan Campos: Liam McNeeley

Might be a bit of a hot take, but in terms of a player who has real trade value right now, I would say McNeeley. He was a first-round pick last year and showed some really encouraging signs with the Greensboro Swarm and the main club this past season. It might be too early to move him, but it is hard to see a clear path to rotation minutes for him next year, especially with the Hornets looking to improve the roster and add more physicality, along with having two more top-20 picks in the incoming draft.

There could be a backlog of developing players on this roster, and if McNeeley draws interest from a rebuilding team, Charlotte could get solid value in return. Tre Mann is the easy answer as the most likely player to be moved, but his value as an asset is not at its highest point right now after the season he just had.