SI

How Bronny James's Rating Compares to Other Rookies in NBA 2K25 Video Game

The video game franchise released its player ratings for the 2024 NBA draft class on Friday.

Tom Dierberger

Lakers guard Bronny James competes against the Boston Celtics in a Summer League game.
Lakers guard Bronny James competes against the Boston Celtics in a Summer League game. / Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Bronny James, the eldest son and now-teammate of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is the biggest storyline to emerge from the 2024 NBA draft.

A second-round pick by the Lakers in June, James signed a four-year deal worth $7.9 million with Los Angeles. He'll likely spend some time with the G League South Bay Lakers as a rookie, but he'll be on the team's active roster throughout the year and also will be included in the NBA 2K25 video game that will be released in September.

The first hint at how his talent could stack up against his fellow NBA players dropped Friday when Ronnie Singh, best known as "Ronnie 2K," released the video game player ratings in NBA 2K25 for the 2024 draft class.

James is rated a 68 overall—tied with 16 other players for the lowest overall rating among the rookie class. But he's rated just two points behind Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (70 overall), who the Lakers selected in the first round with the No. 17 pick.

Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr—the top two picks of the 2024 draft—are the two highest-rated rookies at 75 overall. For reference, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was rated an 84 overall when NBA 2K24 launched last year ahead of his rookie campaign.

Here are the ratings for NBA rookies in 2K24:

PLAYER

DRAFT PICK

NBA 2K RATING

Zaccharie Risacher (ATL)

Round 1, Pick 1

75

Alex Sarr (WAS)

Round 1, Pick 2

75

Reed Sheppard (HOU)

Round 1, Pick 3

73

Stephon Castle (SAS)

Round 1, Pick 4

73

Donovan Clingan (POR)

Round 1, Pick 7

73

Ron Holland II (DET)

Round 1, Pick 5

72

Rob Dillingham (MIN)

Round 1, Pick 8

72

Zach Edey (MEM)

Round 1, Pick 9

72

Matas Buzelis (CHI)

Round 1, Pick 11

72

Nikola Topic (OKC)

Round 1, Pick 12

72

DaRon Holmes II (DEN)

Round 1, Pick 22

71

Terrence Shannon Jr. (MIN)

Round 1, Pick 27

71

Cody Williams (UTA)

Round 1, Pick 10

71

Tidjane Salaun (CHA)

Round 1, Pick 6

71

Devin Carter (SAC)

Round 1, Pick 13

71

Dalton Knecht (LAL)

Round 1, Pick 17

70

Bub Carrington (WAS)

Round 1, Pick 14

70

Kel'el Ware (MIA)

Round 1, Pick 15

70

Jared McCain (PHI)

Round 1, Pick 16

70

Tristan da Silva (ORL)

Round 1, Pick 18

70

Ja'Kobe Walter (TOR)

Round 1, Pick 19

70

Jaylon Tyson (CLE)

Round 1, Pick 20

70

Yves Missi (NOP)

Round 1, Pick 21

70

Kyshawn George (WAS)

Round 1, Pick 24

70

Ryan Dunn (PHX)

Round 1, Pick 28

70

Isaiah Collier (UTA)

Round 1, Pick 29

70

Kyle Filipowski (UTA)

Round 2, Pick 32

70

Tyler Kolek (NYK)

Round 2, Pick 34

70

Johnny Furphy (IND)

Round 2, Pick 35

70

A.J. Johnson (MIL)

Round 1, Pick 23

69

Pacome Dadiet (NYK)

Round 1, Pick 25

69

Dillon Jones (OKC)

Round 1, Pick 26

69

Baylor Scheierman (BOS)

Round 1, Pick 30

69

Jonathan Mogbo (TOR)

Round 2, Pick 31

69

Tyler Smith (MIL)

Round 2, Pick 33

69

Harrison Ingram (SAS)

Round 2, Pick 48

69

Kevin McCullar Jr. (NYK)

Round 2, Pick 56

69

Jamal Shead (TOR)

Round 2, Pick 45

69

K.J. Simpson (CHA)

Round 2, Pick 42

69

Bobi Klintman (DET)

Round 2, Pick 37

69

Adem Bona (PHI)

Round 2, Pick 41

69

Juan Nunez (SAS)

Round 2, Pick 36

68

Ajay Mitchell (OKC)

Round 2, Pick 38

68

Jaylen Wells (MEM)

Round 2, Pick 39

68

Oso Ighodaro (PHX)

Round 2, Pick 40

68

Nikola Djurisic (ATL)

Round 2, Pick 43

68

Pelle Larsson (MIA)

Round 2, Pick 44

68

Bronny James Jr. (LAL)

Round 2, Pick 55

68

Cam Christie (LAC)

Round 2, Pick 46

68

Antonio Reeves (NOP)

Round 2, Pick 47

68

Tristen Newton (IND)

Round 2, Pick 49

68

Enrique Freeman (IND)

Round 2, Pick 50

68

Melvin Ajinca (DAL)

Round 2, Pick 51

68

Quinten Post (GSW)

Round 2, Pick 52

68

Cam Spencer (MEM)

Round 2, Pick 53

68

Anton Watson (BOS)

Round 2, Pick 54

68

Ulrich Chomche (TOR)

Round 2, Pick 57

68

Ariel Hukporti (NYK)

Round 2, Pick 58

68

Published
Tom Dierberger

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA