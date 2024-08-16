How Bronny James's Rating Compares to Other Rookies in NBA 2K25 Video Game
Bronny James, the eldest son and now-teammate of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, is the biggest storyline to emerge from the 2024 NBA draft.
A second-round pick by the Lakers in June, James signed a four-year deal worth $7.9 million with Los Angeles. He'll likely spend some time with the G League South Bay Lakers as a rookie, but he'll be on the team's active roster throughout the year and also will be included in the NBA 2K25 video game that will be released in September.
The first hint at how his talent could stack up against his fellow NBA players dropped Friday when Ronnie Singh, best known as "Ronnie 2K," released the video game player ratings in NBA 2K25 for the 2024 draft class.
James is rated a 68 overall—tied with 16 other players for the lowest overall rating among the rookie class. But he's rated just two points behind Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht (70 overall), who the Lakers selected in the first round with the No. 17 pick.
Atlanta Hawks rookie Zaccharie Risacher and Washington Wizards big man Alex Sarr—the top two picks of the 2024 draft—are the two highest-rated rookies at 75 overall. For reference, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama was rated an 84 overall when NBA 2K24 launched last year ahead of his rookie campaign.
Here are the ratings for NBA rookies in 2K24:
PLAYER
DRAFT PICK
NBA 2K RATING
Zaccharie Risacher (ATL)
Round 1, Pick 1
75
Alex Sarr (WAS)
Round 1, Pick 2
75
Reed Sheppard (HOU)
Round 1, Pick 3
73
Stephon Castle (SAS)
Round 1, Pick 4
73
Donovan Clingan (POR)
Round 1, Pick 7
73
Ron Holland II (DET)
Round 1, Pick 5
72
Rob Dillingham (MIN)
Round 1, Pick 8
72
Zach Edey (MEM)
Round 1, Pick 9
72
Matas Buzelis (CHI)
Round 1, Pick 11
72
Nikola Topic (OKC)
Round 1, Pick 12
72
DaRon Holmes II (DEN)
Round 1, Pick 22
71
Terrence Shannon Jr. (MIN)
Round 1, Pick 27
71
Cody Williams (UTA)
Round 1, Pick 10
71
Tidjane Salaun (CHA)
Round 1, Pick 6
71
Devin Carter (SAC)
Round 1, Pick 13
71
Dalton Knecht (LAL)
Round 1, Pick 17
70
Bub Carrington (WAS)
Round 1, Pick 14
70
Kel'el Ware (MIA)
Round 1, Pick 15
70
Jared McCain (PHI)
Round 1, Pick 16
70
Tristan da Silva (ORL)
Round 1, Pick 18
70
Ja'Kobe Walter (TOR)
Round 1, Pick 19
70
Jaylon Tyson (CLE)
Round 1, Pick 20
70
Yves Missi (NOP)
Round 1, Pick 21
70
Kyshawn George (WAS)
Round 1, Pick 24
70
Ryan Dunn (PHX)
Round 1, Pick 28
70
Isaiah Collier (UTA)
Round 1, Pick 29
70
Kyle Filipowski (UTA)
Round 2, Pick 32
70
Tyler Kolek (NYK)
Round 2, Pick 34
70
Johnny Furphy (IND)
Round 2, Pick 35
70
A.J. Johnson (MIL)
Round 1, Pick 23
69
Pacome Dadiet (NYK)
Round 1, Pick 25
69
Dillon Jones (OKC)
Round 1, Pick 26
69
Baylor Scheierman (BOS)
Round 1, Pick 30
69
Jonathan Mogbo (TOR)
Round 2, Pick 31
69
Tyler Smith (MIL)
Round 2, Pick 33
69
Harrison Ingram (SAS)
Round 2, Pick 48
69
Kevin McCullar Jr. (NYK)
Round 2, Pick 56
69
Jamal Shead (TOR)
Round 2, Pick 45
69
K.J. Simpson (CHA)
Round 2, Pick 42
69
Bobi Klintman (DET)
Round 2, Pick 37
69
Adem Bona (PHI)
Round 2, Pick 41
69
Juan Nunez (SAS)
Round 2, Pick 36
68
Ajay Mitchell (OKC)
Round 2, Pick 38
68
Jaylen Wells (MEM)
Round 2, Pick 39
68
Oso Ighodaro (PHX)
Round 2, Pick 40
68
Nikola Djurisic (ATL)
Round 2, Pick 43
68
Pelle Larsson (MIA)
Round 2, Pick 44
68
Bronny James Jr. (LAL)
Round 2, Pick 55
68
Cam Christie (LAC)
Round 2, Pick 46
68
Antonio Reeves (NOP)
Round 2, Pick 47
68
Tristen Newton (IND)
Round 2, Pick 49
68
Enrique Freeman (IND)
Round 2, Pick 50
68
Melvin Ajinca (DAL)
Round 2, Pick 51
68
Quinten Post (GSW)
Round 2, Pick 52
68
Cam Spencer (MEM)
Round 2, Pick 53
68
Anton Watson (BOS)
Round 2, Pick 54
68
Ulrich Chomche (TOR)
Round 2, Pick 57
68
Ariel Hukporti (NYK)
Round 2, Pick 58
68