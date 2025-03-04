Huge Number of Mavericks’ Fans Walked Out After Third Quarter of Blowout Loss
The Sacramento Kings beat the Dallas Mavericks 122-98 on Monday night in front of 19,711 people at American Airlines Center. Or at least that's the official number released by the Mavericks. That doesn't take into account anyone who didn't show up and it certainly doesn't reflect the number of fans that stuck around for the fourth quarter.
Already leading by 10 at halftime, the Kings more than doubled the Mavericks' scoring output in the third quarter, 34-16, to take a 28-point lead into the fourth quarter. Between the score and Kyrie Irving leaving early with a knee injury many people had seen enough. Before the fourth quarter began there was a constant stream of fans heading to the exit.
It's unclear if this was a coordinated effort by fans to voice their displeasure with the team after they traded away one of the best players in the league and then announced they were raising ticket prices or the fact that they had already experienced enough disappointment for one night.
If you want an idea of how bad this performance was by the home team, know that none of the Dallas starters cracked double-figures in points. Kyrie Irving, who exited after nine minutes, led all starters with seven points. Klay Thompson went 1-for-4 in 25 minutes and was a team worst -30.
Dallas has now lost four of its last five games and it would just be cruel to point out how things are going in Los Angeles for Luka right now because honestly, Dallas fans have been through enough.