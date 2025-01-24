Inside the NBA Crew Gets Into Heated Debate Over Jimmy Butler's Trade Request
As Jimmy Butler serves his second suspension from the Miami Heat this month, the team is reeling on the court.
The Heat have lost five of six games (three with Butler in the lineup), including last night's 125–90 drubbing at the hands of the Milwaukee Bucks, to fall under .500 and into ninth place in the Eastern Conference.
Butler's latest two-game suspension came as a result of him missing a team flight for the team's two-game road trip to Milwaukee and Brooklyn. TNT's Inside the NBA launched into a heated debate over Butler's handling of the situation ahead of Thursday night's game in Milwaukee, with Shaquille O'Neal saying that it is "human nature" for Butler to want to be moved with just one year left on his deal (a player option for $52 million in 2025–26). His colleagues Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley all vehemently disagree.
"I just think in this situation, it's more about human nature," Shaq said. "I know exactly how Jimmy feels, I've been in this situaiton many times. All that I've done for you and you don't want to give me what I want, so human nature kicks in.
"The part I hate about this business of basketball thing, it always has to be somebody's fault."
"You can't just not show up to work," Barkley responded.
"You took the $50 [million] for this year and next year," said Smith.
O'Neal defended his position, saying that he has been in Butler's shoes and if he showed up, he wouldn't "go all out." That comment even drew the ire of Johnson, who usually plays referee when Shaq, Kenny and Chuck go at it.
"You don't feel a responsibility when you are under contract this season to play this season?" Johnson asked.
For Barkley, he can't imagine Butler letting his teammates and the fans down, regardless of Butler's feelings about team president Pat Riley at the moment.
"You can get mad at the Miami Heat organization, but the fans of Miami and those guys in that locker room have nothing to do with you wanting a contract extension."
Butler is set to return to the team in time for next Monday's home game with the Orlando Magic, but he's counting down the days until the Feb. 6 trade deadline.