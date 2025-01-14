SI

Jimmy Butler Spoke to Pat Riley a Second Time About Desire for Heat Trade

Miami's star veteran has reportedly reiterated his desire to be traded.

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has spoken again with Pat Riley about his request to be traded.
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has "reiterated" to team president Pat Riley that he wants to be traded, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

The discussion between Butler and Riley took place in a face-to-face meeting last week, per Charania.

Butler was suspended earlier this month for conduct detrimental to the organization. It was a seven-game suspension that will end on Thursday after Miami wraps up its road trip. It remains to be seen if Butler will return to the court following his team-mandated suspension, or if he will stay on the sidelines until he is dealt.

Miami's front office is planning to meet later this week to discuss how to proceed with their franchise player. In the team statement announcing Butler's suspension earlier this month, the Heat said they would be listening to offers on Butler.

The 35-year-old Butler is averaging 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists this season on 55.2% shooting from the floor and a 37.5% mark from three. The Heat are 20-18 on the season following a loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, good for the seventh seed in the East.

