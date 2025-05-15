Jalen Brunson Refused to Talk About Refs When Asked About Fouling Out vs. Celtics
New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson fouled out in the fourth quarter of his team's 127-102 loss to the Celtics on Wednesday night, helping Boston cut into their 3-2 series lead despite the absence of Jayson Tatum.
Upon his sixth foul that sent him to the bench with 7:19 left to play, the cameras panned to Brunson as he smiled and waved to the TD Garden crowd—acrimoniously signaling that this one's over for the Knicks.
Brunson was asked about fouling out during his postgame press conference, and did his best to not get fined for his comments:
"I don't know what you want me to say to that?" he responded when prodded about his five-foul third quarter. "I'm not even gonna say anything. I'm sorry."
A wise decision from the NBA's Clutch Player of the Year, who could have been paying a pretty penny if he leaned into what he likely thought was poor officiating.
Brunson and the Knicks will have another chance to close out the Celtics on Friday night, this time from New York City. Game 6 will tip off from Madison Square Garden at 8 p.m. EST.