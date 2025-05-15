Jalen Brunson Refused to Talk About Refs When Asked About Fouling Out vs. Celtics

Barbara Barker: "3rd quarter…have you ever gotten 5 fouls in a quarter like that?"



Jalen Brunson: "5 fouls in 1 quarter? 🙂 I don't know what you want me to say to that"



Barker: "I mean, how crazy was the quarter?"



Jalen Brunson: "I'm not even gonna say anything. I'm sorry" pic.twitter.com/pPya7LYWIt