Jalen Brunson Heaps Praise on Jayson Tatum Amid the Celtics Star's Achilles Injury
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum tore his right Achilles tendon in the fourth quarter of Monday's Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks, and had surgery on Tuesday in New York City to repair the injury.
Tatum's surgery went well, and the Celtics, along with Tatum's doctors, felt that a swift surgery would lead to more favorable outcomes for the injury.
Tatum is expected to miss at least the next nine months, and potentially longer, which puts him at risk to miss most (if not all) of next season.
Tatum is entering the prime of his career, and to lose almost a full season is devastating for the game of basketball. New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson echoed that sentiment in media availability ahead of Wednesday's Game 5.
"I feel for him," Brunson began. "It's an unfortunate situation for a player like him. The league needs Jayson Tatum. What he's been able to do in his career has been remarkable. He still has a lot to do in his career—meaning he has a lot of time left to make an impact and make a name for his legacy. What he's done is special. So when you see a player like that go down, it's not good for the game."
The Knicks are looking to close out the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. ET.