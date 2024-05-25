Jason Kidd Pokes Fun at Kyrie Irving's Poor Free Throw Shooting After Game 2 Win
The Dallas Mavericks survived Game 2 of the Western Conference finals against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 109-108, on Friday night thanks to some late-game shot making by stars Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving.
Irving hit a clutch corner three to cut Minnesota's lead to two points with less than a minute to play, and Dončić buried the game-winner with 3.1 seconds to play to give the Mavericks a 2-0 series lead with Games 3 and 4 shifting to Dallas.
Lost amid the late-game shot making was the poor free throw shooting by Irving. Irving, who made 90.5% of his attempts from the charity stripe this season, made just two of his five attempts on Friday night, including two misses with Dallas trailing by three with 1:44 to play.
While the free throw misses could have proven to be costly, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd saw the levity in the situation in the wake of the victory, and made sure to poke fun at Irving in the locker room as the team celebrated the win.
"Alright, free throws on three," Kidd joked as he broke the huddle down. Irving and the rest of the team immediately broke out into laughter.
The Mavericks and Timberwolves face off in Game 3 on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET in Dallas.