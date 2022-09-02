Jazz Forward Bojan Bogdanovic Linked to New Trade Rumor

Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge might not be done wheeling and dealing. Hot on the heels of trading Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, 'Trader' (or 'Traitor,' depending on your outlook) Ainge has been linked to yet another possible deal.

On Thursday, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported that the Phoenix Suns have reached out to the Jazz about forward Bojan Bogdanovic. Could the Jazz be looking to liquidate the 33-year-old?

Probably.

The Mitchell trade was more than a telegraph or signal that the Jazz are initiating full tank mode. This team screamed it from the top of Vivint Arena with a cartoon-sized bullhorn.

Dark days are likely ahead as Ainge steers the Jazz toward the Western Conference doldrums. The idea, though, is that it'll all be worth it a few years from now after all the first-round picks the Jazz got in exchange for Mitchell and Gobert come to fruition.

Here's to hoping. But remember: there are no guarantees in life 'cept death and taxes, and there sure as hell aren't any in the NBA.

Jazz Nation is hopeful that the future is bright but only time will tell. For now, it would be a shock if Bogdanovic is still on this roster come October 2 when the Jazz take on the Toronto Raptors in the season-opener.

Bogdanovic signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the Jazz in the summer of 2019 and has since become a staple in the lineup. He started 69 games last year, averaging just north of 30 minutes per game, totaling 18.1 points per game on average, to go along with 4.3 rebounds per contest.

The Jazz have options behind Bogdanovic but does it matter who they are? The Jazz are literally trying to suck.

We'll see where Bogdanovic lands. It could be Phoenix, or as Frozen Rope's Patrick Byrnes surmises, perhaps the Los Angeles Lakers.

