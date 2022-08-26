According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer pursuing Donovan Mitchell via a trade.

“Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at [the] moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah - even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose," Begley tweeted.

On Tuesday, the New York Post's Marc Berman reported that Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge potentially had offers from two teams that were on the table.

“Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes.”

The conflicting reports should be no surprise as the Jazz and Knicks are jostling for position in an attempt to get the best deal possible. At this stage, it’s difficult to take any rumor at face value with how everything has played out.

Ainge would like to get as many teams bidding for Mitchell as possible to force the Knicks' hand, but the price may be too high for teams with the uncertainty of where Mitchell will sign when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025. It’s been reported that the Knicks, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets are his preferred destinations by Tony Jones of The Athletic.

The Patrick Beverley trade to the Los Angeles Lakers does point to the Jazz heading to a rebuild. Obtaining a 22-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker on a two-year deal in exchange for a veteran on an expiring contract are signs of a team revamping for the future.

However, a retool around Mitchell is still in the cards, and the Jazz could still tank with their three-time All-Star on the roster and reload for the 2023-24 season.

It’s less than two months until the regular season starts, and the urgency should pick up when it comes to Jazz Nation getting closure on the Mitchell matter.

