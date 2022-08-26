Skip to main content

Report: Cavs Exit Donovan Mitchell Trade Talks with Jazz

One potential suitor in the Donovan Mitchell sweepstakes just walked out the door.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Cleveland Cavaliers are no longer pursuing Donovan Mitchell via a trade.

“Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at [the] moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah - even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose," Begley tweeted. 

On Tuesday, the New York Post's Marc Berman reported that Utah Jazz executive Danny Ainge potentially had offers from two teams that were on the table.

“Knicks president Leon Rose has a chance to right the wrong by trading for Mitchell, but he is in a stalemate with Utah team president Danny Ainge over the number of unprotected draft picks to include in a deal. Ainge is telling confidants two other teams have made offers he likes.”

The conflicting reports should be no surprise as the Jazz and Knicks are jostling for position in an attempt to get the best deal possible. At this stage, it’s difficult to take any rumor at face value with how everything has played out.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ainge would like to get as many teams bidding for Mitchell as possible to force the Knicks' hand, but the price may be too high for teams with the uncertainty of where Mitchell will sign when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2025. It’s been reported that the Knicks, Miami Heat, and New Jersey Nets are his preferred destinations by Tony Jones of The Athletic.

The Patrick Beverley trade to the Los Angeles Lakers does point to the Jazz heading to a rebuild. Obtaining a 22-year-old Talen Horton-Tucker on a two-year deal in exchange for a veteran on an expiring contract are signs of a team revamping for the future.

However, a retool around Mitchell is still in the cards, and the Jazz could still tank with their three-time All-Star on the roster and reload for the 2023-24 season.

It’s less than two months until the regular season starts, and the urgency should pick up when it comes to Jazz Nation getting closure on the Mitchell matter. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) reacts after a basket by forward Anthony Edwards (not pictured) against the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter at Target Center.
News

Biggest Winners & Losers in Jazz Trading Patrick Beverley to Lakers

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) brings the ball up the court during the second quarter against the Orlando Magic at Vivint Arena.
News

It's Time for Jazz to Put Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors to Bed

By James Lewis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Jazz Trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers, Acquire Talen Horten-Tucker & Stanley Johnson

By Patrick Byrnes
Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play against the Thunder during Brooklyn's 120-96 win on Nov. 14, 2021, at Paycom Center. cutout
News

3 Positive Ways the Kevin Durant News Impacts the Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles up court during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.
News

Report: Jazz 'Certainly' Seeking RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell Deal with Knicks

By Patrick Byrnes
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) high fives a teammate during second half action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.
News

Rumor Suggests Gordon Hayward Wants to Return to Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Insider Reveals True Holdup in Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Jazz Reject Low-Ball Knicks Trade Offer for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick Byrnes