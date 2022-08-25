Skip to main content

Report: Jazz Trade Patrick Beverley to Lakers, Acquire Talen Horten-Tucker & Stanley Johnson

Trader Danny indeed.

ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski has reported that the Utah Jazz have traded Patrick Beverley to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Talen Horten-Tucker and Stanley Johnson.

Beverley will be teaming up with LeBron James as the Lakers make a last-ditch effort to reconstruct their roster for a 2022-23 title run.

The move makes sense for the Jazz as they have a log jam at the point guard position mixed with veterans and players that need live reps to develop.

This will open up opportunities for Jared Butler and Leandro Balmero as they look to cement their place in the rotation.

Horten-Tucker is entering his fourth year in the league and averaged 10 points per game last year on 41% shooting. The former 2019 second-round pick is only 22 years old, and as the current Jazz roster stands, it’s unclear where he fits in the rotation. Although, this could change on a dime if a Donovan Mitchell trade is lurking around the corner.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Johnson is entering his eighth year in the league and is no stranger to trades, as he’ll be playing for his fifth team since 2015. The former lottery pick has never established himself as a difference-maker in the league, but will try and flip the script with a new beginning in Salt Lake City.

It is worth noting that Horton-Tucker has a player option in 2023-24 at $11 million, and Johnson’s contract expires in 2023.

As the dust settles, the question on everybody’s mind is, where does this leave Russell Westbrook? Bringing in Beverley may suggest that the former MVP’s days could be numbered in L.A.

This offseason just got a little more interesting. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts after a play against the Thunder during Brooklyn's 120-96 win on Nov. 14, 2021, at Paycom Center. cutout
News

3 Positive Ways the Kevin Durant News Impacts the Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dribbles up court during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden.
News

Report: Jazz 'Certainly' Seeking RJ Barrett in Donovan Mitchell Deal with Knicks

By Patrick Byrnes
Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward (20) high fives a teammate during second half action against the Detroit Pistons at Spectrum Center.
News

Rumor Suggests Gordon Hayward Wants to Return to Jazz

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Insider Reveals True Holdup in Jazz-Knicks Trade for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Report: Jazz Reject Low-Ball Knicks Trade Offer for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Fans can Watch Multiple Jazz Players in FIBA World Cup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.
News

Report: Two Other Jazz Players Named as Likely Trade Pieces 'In the Next 6 Months'

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Jazz Should Prioritize Donovan Mitchell Staying for Entire Career

By James Lewis