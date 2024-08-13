Details of Jazz Kyle Filipowski Contract Revealed
The Utah Jazz have locked up their 2024 second-round pick. Kyle Filipowski, a Duke University product, has signed a four-year deal worth 12 million dollars.
According to Hoops Hype, the first two years are guaranteed, and the third and fourth years are non-guaranteed, with the last year having a team option. It's not too often a second-round pick gets a four-year deal out of the gates, but Filipowski made quite an impression in this year's Summer League.
Against the Detroit Pistons, Filipowski lit up the scoreboard with 26 points while also grabbing 11 rebounds. A projected first-round selection in the 2024 NBA draft, Filipowski slipped into the second round, and the Jazz were able to capitalize.
Filipowski is entering a good situation with where Utah's rotation stands. It will be a crowded frontcourt with Walker Kessler, John Collins, Taylor Hendricks, and Drew Eubanks. However, with Utah being in the midst of a rebuilding, Filipowski will get opportunities to earn his minutes.
If Utah is going to be considered a contender in the near future, it'll need to hit on some of these draft picks. Since starting the rebuild, the Jazz's highest first-round pick is the ninth overall pick in the 2023 draft. Regarding Filipowski, the Jazz are certainly high on the University Duke product.
Filipowski could also start with the Salt Lake City Stars if he doesn't make the initial rotation. Jazz fans will find out soon enough, with the tip-off less than two months away.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!