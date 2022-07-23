Skip to main content

Donovan Mitchell Addresses 'False News' in Twitter Thread with a Jazz Teammate

Is Donovan Mitchell on the trading block, or what? Who else could the Jazz trade away?

The Donovan Mitchell saga reached a fever pitch this week regarding what uniform the All-Star shooting guard will be wearing heading into the new year. Rumors have spread like wildfire, but when the rubber met the road, there's been no deal to be had.

Mitchell appeared to be having fun with the uncertainty with ex-teammate Eric Paschall and current Jazzman Jordan Clarkson with this exchange on Twitter.

The Utah Jazz could still keep Mitchell and move forward with a retool. If that ends up being the case, who'd be poised to be a big part of Utah’s future, and what players are still at risk of being shipped out?

Players Secure in Utah

Jarred Vanderbilt

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) reacts with the crowd against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Target Center.

A player that has a skill set that every team in the NBA needs. At 6-foot-9, he can play center or power forward and is under team control for two more years at a bargain of $4.5 million per year.

Simone Fontecchio

Italy player Simone Fontecchio (13) reacts after a made three point basket during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena.

The Jazz just signed the 6-foot-7 small forward out of Europe and he’s going to get his shot. Fontecchio has the tools that you want in the modern NBA. 

He can shoot the three, and at his size can play in a modern positionless basketball system. If you pull up his YouTube highlight reel, it looks like he could be just what the doctor ordered. We’ll see if it all translates to the NBA.

Leandro Bolmaro

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Leandro Bolmaro (9) and Houston Rockets guard Josh Christopher (9) at Target Center.

He’s got the size that you want at point or shooting guard. Bolmaro looked good in the Summer League and should get some live reps this year with the Jazz. 

If he can improve on his three-point shooting, he’s got the potential to be an NBA starter.

Could be Dealt

Bojan Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) and Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic (44) talk during a timeout during the second half against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum.

Bogdanovic has been a solid player for the Jazz but being on an expiring contract, he has to go. The Jazz should be able to fetch a first-round pick back from a contending team. 

Mike Conley

Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley (11) celebrates in the second half against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.

The 6-foot-1 point guard is on a bad contract and might be hard to move. The Jazz need to get that money off the books but might have to wait until the trade deadline or next offseason to move him. 

Don’t expect much in return.

Patrick Beverley

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.

At 34 years old and on an expiring contract, the former Timberwolf isn’t a good fit for what the Jazz are trying to accomplish. We know what he brings to the table and he would be better suited for a team that is playing for the present.

On the Fence

Malik Beasley

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley (5) shoots a team record 11th three point basket in a single game against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter at Target Center.

Beasley’s contract is reasonable at about $15 million per season and the Jazz control his option year in 2023-24. He’s a proven player and the Jazz can see how he fits in before they make a decision.

Jordan Clarkson

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year can still fill it up. There are pros and cons to keeping Clarkson. 

The pros being, he can flat out score and is exactly what you want in a sixth man. He’s also still under team control for two more years with a reasonable contract. 

The con? He'd be blocking minutes from players that need reps to develop. Clarkson could go either way in a retool.

Ultimately, Jazz executive Danny Ainge will have the last say on what the future beholds for Donovan Mitchell and friends.

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

