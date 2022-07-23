The Donovan Mitchell saga reached a fever pitch this week regarding what uniform the All-Star shooting guard will be wearing heading into the new year. Rumors have spread like wildfire, but when the rubber met the road, there's been no deal to be had.

Mitchell appeared to be having fun with the uncertainty with ex-teammate Eric Paschall and current Jazzman Jordan Clarkson with this exchange on Twitter.

The Utah Jazz could still keep Mitchell and move forward with a retool. If that ends up being the case, who'd be poised to be a big part of Utah’s future, and what players are still at risk of being shipped out?

Players Secure in Utah

Jarred Vanderbilt Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports A player that has a skill set that every team in the NBA needs. At 6-foot-9, he can play center or power forward and is under team control for two more years at a bargain of $4.5 million per year. Simone Fontecchio Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports The Jazz just signed the 6-foot-7 small forward out of Europe and he’s going to get his shot. Fontecchio has the tools that you want in the modern NBA. He can shoot the three, and at his size can play in a modern positionless basketball system. If you pull up his YouTube highlight reel, it looks like he could be just what the doctor ordered. We’ll see if it all translates to the NBA. Leandro Bolmaro Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports He’s got the size that you want at point or shooting guard. Bolmaro looked good in the Summer League and should get some live reps this year with the Jazz. If he can improve on his three-point shooting, he’s got the potential to be an NBA starter. Could be Dealt Bojan Bogdanovic Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports Bogdanovic has been a solid player for the Jazz but being on an expiring contract, he has to go. The Jazz should be able to fetch a first-round pick back from a contending team. Mike Conley Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports The 6-foot-1 point guard is on a bad contract and might be hard to move. The Jazz need to get that money off the books but might have to wait until the trade deadline or next offseason to move him. Don’t expect much in return. Patrick Beverley Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports At 34 years old and on an expiring contract, the former Timberwolf isn’t a good fit for what the Jazz are trying to accomplish. We know what he brings to the table and he would be better suited for a team that is playing for the present. On the Fence Malik Beasley Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports Beasley’s contract is reasonable at about $15 million per season and the Jazz control his option year in 2023-24. He’s a proven player and the Jazz can see how he fits in before they make a decision. Jordan Clarkson Utah Jazz The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year can still fill it up. There are pros and cons to keeping Clarkson. The pros being, he can flat out score and is exactly what you want in a sixth man. He’s also still under team control for two more years with a reasonable contract. The con? He'd be blocking minutes from players that need reps to develop. Clarkson could go either way in a retool.

Ultimately, Jazz executive Danny Ainge will have the last say on what the future beholds for Donovan Mitchell and friends.

Stay tuned

