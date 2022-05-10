As Utah Jazz fans wait to learn what will become of star guard Donovan Mitchell, the rumor mill is continuing apace. Mitchell has been linked to the New York Knicks as a potential trade destination and just recently, he was linked to both the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs by NBA Analysis Network.

The author, James Piercy, sketched out why each destination would be a fit for Mitchell's services.

Hawks: Mitchell would be the scorer, and [Trae] Young would be the facilitator. From that perspective, the Hawks would suddenly have a backcourt that can beat you in any possible way at any possible moment. There’s no game plan for that.

Yes, there would probably be growing pains. Both men would have to learn how to co-exist with the other. Furthermore, the Atlanta Hawks’ point of attack defense would be a mess. They may have to make another deal or two to compensate for this duo’s limitations on that end.

Spurs: Unlike the Atlanta Hawks, the San Antonio Spurs wouldn’t have to worry about fielding two weak defenders in their backcourt if they acquired Donovan Mitchell. Dejounte Murray is an elite point preventing guard.

His ability to guard another team’s best guard would afford Mitchell leeway on the defensive end he’s never quite had. His teammate Mike Conley is fundamentally sound on that end, but his own lack of size keeps him out of the ranks of the league’s elite.

Make no mistake, there's no Mitchell-to-Atlanta, or Mitchell-to-San Antonio direct link being reported here. This is one NBA analyst speculating and trying to will it into existence.

Let's be honest, most teams in the NBA would love to have a Donovan Mitchell on the roster, but not every club will have the means to barter with the Jazz for the privilege. Most teams could find a way to fit a player of Mitchell's caliber into their scheme, however. He's that talented.

Chalk this one up to another breadcrumb on the rumor-mill path this offseason. With the Jazz expected to choose between Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, it's going to be a tad painful for fans when that band-aid gets ripped off.

If I had to guess, I'd wager that the Jazz trade Gobert and push hard to build around Mitchell. All will be known in due time.

