Early Betting Odds Pin Jazz as Underdogs in Opener vs. Grizzlies
It looks like the Utah Jazz are set to enter the upcoming NBA season as an underdog of a couple of points during their first matchup of the year.
While we may be over a month away from regular season tipoff for the 2024-25 NBA campaign, that hasn't stopped sportsbooks from coming up with some lines for the batch of season openers taking place in late October. It's no different for the Jazz, who have received their projections ahead of their matchup vs. the Memphis Grizzlies.
When looking ahead to Utah's season opener vs. the Grizzlies, DraftKings Sportsbook has posted an early line favoring Memphis by -2, leaving the Jazz as slim underdogs for their debut set to take place in the Delta Center.
The expectations for the Grizzlies are a bit heightened from a season ago. Memphis will have a fully healthy core ready to roll, headlined by Ja Morant and Desmond Bane returning, along with Jaren Jackson Jr. holding down the defensive end as well. The 2023-24 season wasn't too giving to this squad as they suffered from a 27-55 record to end the year, but things are trending up moving forward.
As for the Jazz, we know that this season projects to be a bit more focused on the youth movement and the rebuild process, but there's ample opportunity to walk out of this season opener with a win backed by a home crowd behind them.
This roster is far from void of talent, but to grind out a victory, it'll have to come from an efficient offense in both ball security and shooting, while also putting the pieces together on the defensive end better than their previous season's showing. However, with youthful and inexperienced players being at the forefront of the rotation this season, getting that production to gel in the first of a long 82-game stretch could be a tall ask.
While we still have some time between now and the return of Jazz basketball, expect some exciting action to be in store when tip-off finally arrives on October 23rd.
