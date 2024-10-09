Ex-Jazz Lottery Pick to Miss First Three Months of the Season
The injury bug is rearing its ugly head again for Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum. According to Shams Charmania of ESPN, the ex-Jazzman will miss three months after wrist surgery.
Dallas Mavericks guard Dante Exum is expected to miss three months after undergoing right wrist surgery, sources tell ESPN. Extended early loss to Mavericks backcourt. -- Shams Charmania
Exum's recurring theme during his time with the Utah Jazz was injuries. After participating in all 82 games in their rookie season, the former lottery pick missed 124 games over the next three seasons.
After being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Jordan Clarkson, Exum still had problems staying on the court. In his last season in Cleveland, he only suited up six times. Last year, Exum put his injury-plagued past in the rearview mirror, but unfortunately, they’ve come back to bite him again.
Exum had a good comeback season in his first year with the Mavericks. Exum averaged 7.8 points per game and dished out 2.9 assists while logging only 19 minutes per game. Where he shined was a three-point specialist. Exum shot a career-high of 49.1% from long distance. This was an area that struggled in Salt Lake City.
At 29 years of age, Exum reestablished himself as an excellent role player moving forward. He’s always been an above-average defender, and if he can keep shooting the long ball at a clip like last season, he should have a few more years left in the NBA. Here’s hoping this is the last of his injury woes.
