The Utah Jazz will seemingly be without one starter in the mix for their first of a back-to-back in New York against the Brooklyn Nets.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, center Jusuf Nurkic has been downgraded from questionable to out against the Nets.

Jazz Injury Report:



*OUT - Jusuf Nurkic (right rib; contusion)



OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



OUT- John Tonje (G League)

It'll be the first game missed for Nurkic this season since arriving with the Jazz earlier this offseason via trade from the Charlotte Hornets, and will leave Utah forced to make a bit of a pivot in their frontcourt being without their leading rebounder and starting five since Walker Kessler has been sidelined.

In the 20 games that Nurkic has played so far this season, he's averaged 8.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in just over 24 minutes a night, shooting 45.9% from the field and 23.3% from three.

Jazz's Center Rotation Extremely Shorthanded vs. Nets

Now that Nurkic is officially sidelined, the Jazz will be without their three typical centers in a healthy rotation, filling in next to the injured Kessler and Kevin Love, who's resting in the first leg of Utah's back-to-back before taking on the New York Knicks.

As to who will be the ones taking Utah's reps at the five, there could be a chance for Kyle Filipowski to shift over to the center spot more than he typically does, and the same for Taylor Hendricks if Jazz head coach Will Hardy wants to get a bit creative with his rotation.

Or, there could be an opening for two-way big man Oscar Tshiebwe to make his official debut for his third-season pro career after being with the Salt Lake City Stars through the first portion of the year.

Apr 11, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Oscar Tshiebwe (34) tries to keep the ball from Oklahoma City Thunder forward Dillon Jones (3) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

In Tshiebwe's 14 games with the Jazz last season, he had 7.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals within 18 minutes a game. If he plays, he could bring a nice dose of rebounding into Utah's frontcourt, as he had 17.2 a night per 36 minutes in his small sample size from last year.

Keep an eye on how the Jazz's starting five pans out before tip-off in the Barclays Center, which lies at 5:30 p.m. MT, where Utah could have an opportunity to rattle off a two-game win streak for a second time this season.

