Inside The Jazz

How to Watch: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Utah Jazz are back on the NBA Cup trail come Tuesday night.

Jared Koch

Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 21, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) drives to the basket against San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle (5) during the second half Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz are back taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth and final time during the 2024-25, this time with stakes in the group stage of the NBA Cup.

For the Jazz, their fate is all but sealed in the NBA Cup, as they've suffered from a 0-2 record during their slate of tournament games, but it still offers a chance to see some potentially higher competition matchups, as well as a look at Utah's new colorful court design once more.

Through their previous three meetings with the Spurs, the Jazz have collected a 1-2 record, their most recent going the way of San Antonio, as they took home a win 126-118, all without the services of Victor Wembanyama in the process. However, Utah will get one more opportunity in hopes of evening the score, with the French phenom likely to take the floor this time around.

With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Tuesday matchup vs. San Antonio.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Date/Time: Tuesday, November 26 at 7 PM MT
  • Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published |Modified
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News