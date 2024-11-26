How to Watch: Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
The Utah Jazz are back taking on the San Antonio Spurs for the fourth and final time during the 2024-25, this time with stakes in the group stage of the NBA Cup.
For the Jazz, their fate is all but sealed in the NBA Cup, as they've suffered from a 0-2 record during their slate of tournament games, but it still offers a chance to see some potentially higher competition matchups, as well as a look at Utah's new colorful court design once more.
Through their previous three meetings with the Spurs, the Jazz have collected a 1-2 record, their most recent going the way of San Antonio, as they took home a win 126-118, all without the services of Victor Wembanyama in the process. However, Utah will get one more opportunity in hopes of evening the score, with the French phenom likely to take the floor this time around.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Tuesday matchup vs. San Antonio.
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Date/Time: Tuesday, November 26 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +3, ML +124 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
