Injury Update Revealed for Utah Jazz Rookie Isaiah Collier
While the Utah Jazz and their front office bolstered their youth movement a bit during this summer by the selection of three new appealing rookies within the first 32 picks of the draft, the team hasn't been as fortunate in seeing all three of them play to start this fresh season off.
10th-overall selection Cody Williams and second-rounder Kyle Filipowski have made their way into the rotation early on, and even into the starting lineup just six games into the new campaign. However, when it comes to 29th-overall pick Isaiah Collier, Utah has remained cautious on his return from injury, as he suffered a right hamstring strain less than a week before the 2024-25 season.
Things seem to be turning around for Collier though, as the latest update from the team indicates that the rookie guard will be ramping up his on-court activity in the coming days:
“Isaiah Collier (right hamstring strain) has continued to participate in on-court activities and is progressing towards a return.”
The USC guard grabeed the attention of fans during his preseason campaign, thanks to his defensive prowess and ability to generate steals at a high rate. During his preliminary set of games, Collier generated seven steals through four games.
Fans will have to wait a bit longer to get a closer look at the Jazz's third rookie, but Utah has a ton of time at their disposal considering their current rebuilding timeline. Looking ahead, Collier could perhaps make his return once the Jazz return home from their four-game road trip, but it may ultimately be based upon how quickly his recovery process goes during on-court activities.
Keep a keen eye on the rookie's status during the next week or so, with his debut likely to take place sooner rather than later.
