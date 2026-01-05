Utah Jazz Two-Way Signee Wins G League Player of the Month

One member down the Utah Jazz roster has officially been crowned as the best G League player throughout the month of December.

That's two-way guard Elijah Harkless, who, after getting some initial reps for the Jazz to start the regular season, has begun to find his groove within the G League for the Salt Lake City Stars in a major way, now getting some notable credit by becoming the latest G League Player of the Month.

Utah Jazz two-way player Elijah Harkless has been named the Kia NBA G League Player of the Month for games played in December. pic.twitter.com/UFKIdnwUvo — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 5, 2026

Harkless appeared in 10 games with the Salt Lake City Stars during the month of December to average 28.0 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.7 steals in just over 29 minutes per game, scoring plus points in nine games and surpassing 30 points for four of those.

The honor also makes for Harkless's first Player of the Month award throughout his pro career thus far.

Elijah Harkless Lands G League Player of the Month

While Harkless is generally known as someone that, through his NBA reps, makes his mark on the defensive side of the floor, rather than being a real offensive threat, his G League sample size of averaging nearly 30 points per game tends to poke a hole in that scouting report.

It's made for some quality offensive production alongside other solid scorers at the G League level for the Stars. While he's been the leading scorer throughout most of the way, two-way signees John Tonje and Oscar Tshiebwe are also averaging over 14 points on the year themselves, paired with Sean East and Max Abmas as ones consistently scoring in double figures as well.

Feb 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Team Earn Your Leisure forward Elijah Harkless (16) of the Salt Lake City Stars dribbles against Team Braxton during the G-League-Next Up Game semifinal at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

During his seven games at the NBA level, Harkless has averaged just over nine minutes a game in those opportunities, averaging 2.4 points on 36.4% shooting from the field, and just under one rebound and assist throughout; his last appearance coming in the middle of November against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Time will tell if and when Harkless gets that next opportunity at the NBA level, but the Jazz and their staff do certainly value his presence when he's in the mix, especially defensively. So long as he continues to have the hot hand with the Stars, he'll likely get that next shot sooner rather than later.

