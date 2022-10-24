Jazz's 4 Biggest Performers in 122-121 Win Over Pelicans

The Utah Jazz continue to defy expectations after taking to the road on Sunday night and knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans, 122-121. It was another gritty victory that the Jazz had to take down to the wire in overtime to secure.

The team never flinched. Jazz head coach Will Hardy's 'it takes a village' ethos continues to pay dividends as his squad featured four double-digit scorers on the night in New Orleans.

Let's break it down.

Lauri Markkanen: 31 Points Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports The Frozen Rope had a feeling that Markkanen would lead the Jazz in minutes this season, which usually translates to points. He was once again in double digits, finishing with a team-high 31 points. Markkanen shot 9-of-17 from the field and produced 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. Kelly Olynyk: 20 Points Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sport Olynyk produced the most crucial points of the night, lightly tossing in the clutch game-winning shot in overtime. He finished with 20 points, going 7-of-12 from the field (2-of-3 from three-point land), and produced three rebounds, five assists, and a steal. Speaking of steals, so far, the Jazz have to be feeling like they pulled one over the Detroit Lions' eyes. Olynyk has been crucial to Utah's 3-0 start. Jordan Clarkson: 18 Points Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports Clarkson was instrumental to Utah's overtime win, even though he struggled shooting from the field at times. He finished with 18 points on the night, and went 7-of-19 from the field. If Clarkson would have hit on a few more of those missed shots, we'd be talking about him finishing in the high-20s. No Jazzman took more shots in New Orleans than Clarkson. Jarred Vanderbilt: 15 Points Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jarred Vanderbilt got into foul trouble, but he was a force to be reckoned with for Utah. He finished with 15 points on the night, going 5-of-7 from the field (2-of-3 from three-point land).

While Vanderbilt wasn't as dominant on the boards (four rebounds), he was a big asset for the Jazz in this gritty overtime win over the Pelicans.

This was, once again, a total team win for the Jazz. Coach Hardy is off to an impressive start, as the Jazz are the surprise of the young NBA season.

