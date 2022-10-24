Skip to main content

Jazz's 4 Biggest Performers in 122-121 Win Over Pelicans

Tip your cap to these Utah Jazz players.
The Utah Jazz continue to defy expectations after taking to the road on Sunday night and knocking off the New Orleans Pelicans, 122-121. It was another gritty victory that the Jazz had to take down to the wire in overtime to secure. 

The team never flinched. Jazz head coach Will Hardy's 'it takes a village' ethos continues to pay dividends as his squad featured four double-digit scorers on the night in New Orleans. 

Let's break it down. 

Lauri Markkanen: 31 Points

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) shoots a jump shot over Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) during over time at Smoothie King Center.

The Frozen Rope had a feeling that Markkanen would lead the Jazz in minutes this season, which usually translates to points. He was once again in double digits, finishing with a team-high 31 points. 

Markkanen shot 9-of-17 from the field and produced 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a blocked shot. 

Kelly Olynyk: 20 Points

Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) passes against New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Olynyk produced the most crucial points of the night, lightly tossing in the clutch game-winning shot in overtime. He finished with 20 points, going 7-of-12 from the field (2-of-3 from three-point land), and produced three rebounds, five assists, and a steal. 

Speaking of steals, so far, the Jazz have to be feeling like they pulled one over the Detroit Lions' eyes. Olynyk has been crucial to Utah's 3-0 start. 

Jordan Clarkson: 18 Points

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) looks to pass the ball against New Orleans Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram (14) during the first half at Smoothie King Center.

Clarkson was instrumental to Utah's overtime win, even though he struggled shooting from the field at times. He finished with 18 points on the night, and went 7-of-19 from the field. 

If Clarkson would have hit on a few more of those missed shots, we'd be talking about him finishing in the high-20s. No Jazzman took more shots in New Orleans than Clarkson. 

Jarred Vanderbilt: 15 Points

Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) react to defeating the New Orleans Pelicans after an over time at Smoothie King Center.

Jarred Vanderbilt got into foul trouble, but he was a force to be reckoned with for Utah. He finished with 15 points on the night, going 5-of-7 from the field (2-of-3 from three-point land).

While Vanderbilt wasn't as dominant on the boards (four rebounds), he was a big asset for the Jazz in this gritty overtime win over the Pelicans. 

This was, once again, a total team win for the Jazz. Coach Hardy is off to an impressive start, as the Jazz are the surprise of the young NBA season. 

