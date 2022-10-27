The Utah Jazz defeated the Houston Rockets, 109-101, in a testy contest throughout the fourth quarter. The game was competitive early on until the Jazz begin to seize control in the second quarter.

The Jazz eventually raced out to a 19-point lead in the second half but allowed the Rockets to get within three points in the fourth quarter. But late in the fourth quarter, the Jazz out-executed the Rockets and held on for the victory.

The Jazz were led in scoring by Lauri Markkanen's 24 points and nine rebounds and Jordan Clarkson's 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists. The Jazz had five double-digit scorers, and two were off the bench.

Unfortunately, Collin Sexton had to exit the game with a left oblique contusion and did not return. The Rockets were led in scoring by Kevin Porter Jr's 24 points, five assists, and five rebounds. The Rockets had six double-digit scorers, with two from their bench.

After the game, Jazz head coach Will Hardy said, "Tonight was a disjointed game".

The Jazz forced 19 turnovers and held the Rockets to only five points in the final five minutes. The Jazz currently rank No. 2 in steals in the NBA and No. 8 in blocks.

The win allowed the Jazz to avenge their only loss of the season, which was against the Rockets two days prior, and raised their record to 4-1. Now, let's review the biggest winners and losers from Wednesday's contest.

Winner: Talen Horton-Tucker Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports Horton-Tucker easily played his best game of the year and, along with Markkanen, were players of the game. "THT" played a season-high 28 minutes as a Jazzman while scoring 14 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Horton-Tucker made 5-of-11 field goals and had an absolute posterizing dunk over Tari Eason. Loser: Jarred Vanderbilt Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports Vanderbilt was again stymied with foul issues and only played 19 minutes as a result before fouling out of the game. This very topic was concerning entering the game as Vanderbilt has now been disqualified in two ball games due to fouls. His tough-nosed style of play is appreciated, but he commits unnecessary fouls for no reason. At some point, the player, not the coach, has to look himself in the mirror and correct the foul issue. If Vanderbilt does not correct the issue, his playing time will decrease by continuing to commit fouls or, allowing a teammate to eclipse him in the rotation. Winner: Entire Jazz Team Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports The Jazz continues to display versatility as a complete team, and Coach Hardy continues to out-coach long-tenured coaches in the NBA. The Jazz played 11 with five scoring in double digits, 10 players had at least one rebound, and nine players had an assist. Most NBA teams do not generally give extensive game minutes to double-digit players, but the Jazz are bucking that theory. It will be interesting to evaluate the Jazz on a night when the team is not hampered by foul issues. Loser: The Officials Nick Wosika-USA TODAY Sports With revenge up for grabs, most everyone knew this would be a feisty and competitive game. The Jazz held a 19-point lead but witnessed it dwindle down to three points which means both teams wanted to win. Unfortunately, there were 58 fouls whistled by the officiating crew, which is the most in an NBA game since last February. Several calls were questionable, to say the least. We all understand the officials play a key role in any contest, but there were entirely too many fouls called in the Jazz-Rockets game. Bottom Line Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

I expected the Jazz to win this contest and continue to move forward as they did. When you review the list of preseason teams not expected to make the playoffs, the Jazz were clearly the best of that bunch.

But now, in the regular season, the Jazz are still surprising but not shocking and will defeat the Rockets more times than not. The Jazz are now 4-1 and sit atop the division, and seem confident in the day-to-day and game-by-game mentality.

Friday's upcoming test against the Denver Nuggets will be the toughest challenge yet for the Jazz.

