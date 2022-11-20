Skip to main content

4 Key Takeaways from Jazz's 118-113 Win Over Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz continue to turn heads.

The Utah Jazz keep rolling along. Shooting guard Malik Beasley came off the bench to score 29 points, while Jordan Clarkson chipped in 28 to propel Utah to a 118-113 win against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points in a losing cause.

Utah was in control for the majority of the night and in a position to put the game away with 5:56 to play, up by nine. But the pesky Trail Blazers proceeded with an 11-1 run to take their first lead of the second half, 106-105. 

The Blazers' advantage was short-lived as the Jazz finished the game with a 13-7 run on their way to their second win in as many nights.

What did we learn in Utah’s league-leading 12th win of the year? Let’s break it down.

Jazz are Resilient

Utah built a 19-point lead in the third quarter only to watch it slip away with less than three minutes left in the game. It’s a script that Jazz fans know all too well from the Donovan Mitchell-led teams, but not so fast — this year's squad has proven it can dig deep and grind out these games for wins. 

Offensively, the 2022-23 Jazz can beat you in a plethora of ways compared to the isolation-ball fans were accustomed to last year in the closing minutes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mike Conley's Knee Injury a Concern

Conley injured his knee in the third quarter and wasn’t able to return. First-year head coach Will Hardy went with Talen Horton-Tucker as his replacement rather than backup point guard Collin Sexton. 

‘TNT’ gives the Jazz more size defensively, but the Jazz definitely missed Conley in their half-court sets on offense. If Utah’s veteran floor general can’t go Monday, expect Utah to play a positionless style of basketball on offense, with Horton-Tucker getting the starting nod.

Beasley Deserving of Extension

The journeyman sharpshooter acquired in the Rudy Gobert trade is becoming quite the story for the Jazz. Beasley trumped his 27-point game against the Phoenix Suns with a 29-point performance on 10-for-18 shooting and six three-pointers. 

Beasley was mentioned in the trade rumor mill all summer, but the Jazz are in a great position to offer an extension considering they control his option year in 2023-24. Any future rumors about Beasley being traded should be dismissed.

Clarkson Dominates Closing Minutes

When the game appeared to be slipping away, it was Clarkson that put the Jazz on his back. With under two minutes left in the game, the former Sixth Man of the Year scored eight points on three consecutive possessions to put the game to bed. 

At a point where the momentum shifted to Portland, Clarkson wanted the ball and was decisive in his decisions. The timing couldn't be better for a player who will be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter.

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley (11) dribbles the ball while defended by Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic(27) during the first half at Moda Center.
News

Jazz HC Updates Mike Conley Injury After Portland Win

By Chad Jensen
Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little (10) passes against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center.
News

Trail Blazers Update Nassir Little's Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Malik Beasley (5) reacts to a timeout against the Phoenix Suns in the last minute of the game at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Beat Suns 134-133: Biggest Studs & Duds

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) reacts after a dunk against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

4 Takeaways from Jazz's 134-133 Gutsy Win Over Suns

By James Lewis
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle (22) in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center.
News

Suns Downgrade Chris Paul' Status for Jazz Matchup

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) reacts to a play by guard Mike Conley (11) against the Houston Rockets in the first half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Predicted to Make Playoffs by New ESPN Analytics Model

By Patrick Byrnes
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and head coach Will Hardy speak during a break in action against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Insider Answers on Whether it's Time to Hit the Panic Button

By Chad Jensen
Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) tries to get past New York Knicks center Isaiah Hartenstein (55) and to the basket during the second half at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Fall to Knicks: Biggest Winners & Losers

By James Lewis