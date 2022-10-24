There is no doubt the Utah Jazz are the sizzling topic of conversation across the NBA. The Jazz are 3-0 on the heels of their 122-121 overtime win over the New Orleans Pelicans.

What did we learn about Will Hardy's team on Sunday? Here are four key takeaways on why the Jazz remain undefeated.

Jazz Are a Complete Team

11 Jazzmen received minutes against the Pelicans. 10 players scored, with four finishing in double figures, led by Lauri Markkanen's 31 points and 12 rebounds.

10 players had at least one rebound and nine Jazzmen recorded an assist. Rounding out the numbers, eight different Jazzmen made a three-point shot. NBA opponents better take notice, as the Jazz are not going away.

Hardy is Coaching Well Beyond his Years

Hardy has displayed the ability to remain neutrally tempered during competition and interviews. Hardy stated, "We have heart," in his post-game press conference, verifying that he and his team are on the same page.

Sunday night's game had playoff-caliber intensity, as this was the home opener for the Pelicans, but Hardy seemed unfazed. Hardy also said, "We can't leave Jordan on an island," meaning the team should've called time-out to get a better shot prior to the overtime period.

Although Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson were having an excellent night, Coach Hardy designed the game-winning play for Kelly Olynyk with success. Coach Hardy is playing a game called chess while his opponents study checkers.

Markkanen Continues to Impress

Markkanen scored 31 points, and grabbed 12 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block. He shot over 50% from the field and was 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

Markkanen's position-less skill set was problematic for the Pelicans and neutralized several of their front-line players. Pelicans center Jonas Valančiūnas came into this game quite confident after scoring 30 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in his previous contest.

But against namely Markkanen, and other Jazz players on the frontline, Valančiūnas recorded a triple single and played only 24 minutes.

Vanderbilt Needs to Hit the Film Room

Jarred Vanderbilt is an important part of Utah's early-season success. He's the defensive, hard-nosed glue player every team should possess on its roster.

Vanderbilt is also willing to defend the opposition's best offensive player. But statistics reveal early on that Vanderbilt will exclude himself from game minutes by committing fouls.

Jazz Nation would certainly not want his game altered, but Vanderbilt must figure out how to avoid foul trouble. Against the Pelicans, he committed three fouls in the span of about three minutes.

What it Means

The Jazz are now 3-0, and all the victories were against opponents predicted to make the playoffs in most preseason projections. Jazz Nation is taking the early NBA season by storm, and it just doesn't feel like they will slow down anytime soon.

