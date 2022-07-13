Skip to main content

Jazz Nation Should Begin Thinking About Life Without Donovan Mitchell

The Jazz seem to be intent on moving their final foundational piece.

The Utah Jazz have generally been an organization led by foundational pieces. When additional personnel has been added via the NBA draft or a trade, the Jazz have consistently relied on that foundation to compete. 

The Jazz are now one move away from eliminating their final foundational piece from the team's rich tradition of winning basketball.

Donovan Mitchell may have a new NBA home next season and if traded by the Jazz, no one should be surprised. Initial offseason moves by the Jazz seemed aimed at placating Mitchell when Royce O'Neale was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and Eric Paschall was not given a qualifying offer. 

O'Neale and Mitchell seemed to be close-knit and Paschall grew up with Mitchell together as kids. Former Jazz head coach Quin Synder decided he would not return after eight seasons and he is the only NBA coach Mitchell has played for.

Then the bombshell trade that dealt Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves rocked Jazz Nation. Although there were many different thoughts on Mitchell and Gobert's relationship, both are legitimate NBA players, and both are multiple-time All-Stars. 

Mitchell should have been the NBA Rookie of the Year (his true first year in the NBA), and Gobert has three Defensive Player of the Year awards to his credit. The bottom line is with Mitchell and Gobert in Jazz uniforms together, they won basketball games. I've not seen data stating that players have to like each other in order for the team to be successful.

Indeed, the Jazz did make some additional moves but it seems the table is being set to trade Mitchell, too. When Gobert was dealt, the rebuild began. 

So why not go full tank mode and maximize a trade for Mitchell? Jazz executive Danny Ainge has had success grinding down to the stubs and starting over. Maybe this time it will work, maybe not.

My vote was for the Jazz to keep the roster as it was and make changes within. The Jazz were winning games and needed a bit of a tune-up with some minor changes. 

Gobert and Mitchell are All-Stars and such players will always have trade value. The 2023 All-Star game will be held at Vivint Smart Arena. 

You would think the hosting team would want a possible All-Star in town to represent its organization but perhaps not.

Mitchell has not been traded but it seems that such a move is at least in the discussion. If Mitchell is traded and the majority of picks are returned, Jazz basketball will be much different than in previous years. 

Jazz Nation, it's time to prepare for that eventuality. 

