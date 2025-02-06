Jazz Issue Lauri Markkanen Injury Update vs. Warriors
The Utah Jazz will be without one of their best players on Wednesday night.
The final Jazz injury report ahead of their matchup vs. the Golden State Warriors lists Lauri Markkanen as out with lower back injury management.
Markkanen will join others like Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, and newly-added P.J. Tucker and Jalen Hood-Schifino on the inactives list. As a result, two-way players Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe have been called up to the main roster.
Markkanen has averaged 19.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on 42.4% shooting from the field in the 32 games he's suited up for. While not as strong of a season as his past two in Salt Lake City, he's remained a focal point of the Jazz's offense, being a big loss when he's out of the mix.
With Markkanen out, the offensive workload now sees an increase for the likes of Keyonte George and John Collins. Especially without Sexton in the lineup, the Jazz's offense will look a bit different than we'd see while at full strength.
So far this season, the Jazz have faced off against the Warriors twice, going 0-2 in those games. On Wednesday night, they'll try and correct course, albeit with a shorthanded lineup.
The Jazz and Warriors will tip off at 7 PM MT in the Delta Center, less than 24 hours out from the trade deadline.
