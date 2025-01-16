Jazz & Kings in Trade Talks Involving John Collins per Insider
This latest trade rumor surrounding the Utah Jazz may have legs. According to NBA correspondent Evan Sidery of Forbes, the Jazz and the Sacramento Kings have started trade talks involving John Collins. Sidery broke the news via tweet on ‘X’.
"The Jazz and Kings have conducted exploratory trade talks centered on John Collins."
"Sacramento can make salaries work while avoiding the tax by including Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles."
"Collins is averaging 17.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists while shooting 43.8% on threes."
Heading into the season, it wasn’t a foregone conclusion that Collins could be moved this year due to his absorbent contract and uneven play on the court. However, it’s been somewhat of a breakout year for Collins, and a franchise absorbing next season's 26.2 million cap hit feels plausible.
The Kings adding Trey Lyles into the mix would be interesting. The Jazz drafted Lyles, No. 12 overall in 2015, who was later traded for the draft pick used to select Donovan Mitchell. Lyles will be an unrestricted free agent at the conclusion of this season.
Hueter is owed 17.9 million next year, and it’s unclear what his future would be like in Salt Lake City. It’s been a tough year for the former Atlanta Hawk, averaging 8.8 points while logging 23.4 minutes per game. With Utah playing the tank game this year, it's hard to see Lyles or Huerter being a part of Utah's rotation if a trade came to fruition.
The Jazz may be attempting to get a head start regarding their deadline deals. They’re prioritizing lottery odds in a year projected to have a draft class loaded with talent. Utah had nine players on their last injury report in its loss versus the Charlotte Hornets.
Also, Collins has missed his last six games due to a hip injury. The Jazz could be taking the side of caution and not risking further injuries that would hurt his trade value. Utah hasn't said much about the extent of his injury.
Collins, Jordan Clarkson, and Collin Sexton are the names we keep seeing in the rumor mill. Walker Kessler was also a possibility, but the latest is the Jazz are done taking calls on their starting center.
The trade deadline is February 6, and Jazz fans can expect the rumors to heat up leading up to the big day.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!