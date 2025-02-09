Jazz-Lakers Moved to ESPN Ahead of Potential Luka Doncic Debut
The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are taking on the national stage on Monday night.
According to Arash Markazi of The Sporting Tribune, Jazz vs. Lakers has been moved to the ESPN slate for Monday.
The move is likely due to the pending debut of Luka Doncic in a Lakers uniform. Doncic was first expected to suit up during LA's Saturday matchup vs. the Indiana Pacers, but instead, he was ruled out, and now targets Monday's battle vs. the Jazz for his next opportunity.
Utah was actually bumped off of their previous national TV game vs. the Phoenix Suns on Friday due to the shift for Doncic's potential debut vs. Indiana. Now, the Jazz get another shot on the big stage, this time against one of the league's hottest topics.
The five-time All-Star was dealt to Los Angeles in exchange for Anthony Davis in a blockbuster deal with the Dallas Mavericks just over a week ago. Davis started his Mavericks tenure off hot in a win vs. the Houston Rockets on Saturday with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks, and now, Doncic will look to have the same type of dominant impact.
For the Mavericks this season, Doncic has played 22 games to average 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists on 46.4% shooting from the field and 35.4% from three-point range. He's been out since suffering from a calf injury during Dallas' Christmas Day game, but won't be out of the action for much longer.
The Jazz and Lakers will tip off in Crypto.com Arena on Monday at 8:30 PM MT.
Recommended Articles
Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!