Jazz Should be Concerned About Keyonte George, Insider claims
The Utah Jazz have entered the third year of their rebuilding, and some early-season concerns are trickling in. Most notable is second-year Jazzman Keyonte George.
George has struggled with shooting efficiency through his first four games of the season. He’s only shooting 26.2% from the field and 22.6% on his three-pointers thus far. Efficiency was an issue in George’s rookie season, and the topic arose when ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon joined The Drive with Spence Checketts on ESPN 700. According to MacMahon, the Jazz need to be patient but also should be concerned with what’s transpired regarding George’s shooting woes.
“I would say you would have to consider it a concern now. You also have to be patient. [George is] a one-and-done player who is learning to play point guard at the NBA level. Didn’t play [point guard] in college, didn't play in high school. Aside from a few guys, [he's] playing with some young guys. Again, you're going to need some patience with him and understand [that] there's going to be some bumps in the road.” – Tim MacMahon ESPN.
George’s play on the court has been disappointing in a small sample size this season. Heading into the new year, George was a candidate to cement himself as a pivotal piece to Utah's rebuild despite some concerns. That may still be the case, but there's still some work to do.
In his rookie year, George shot 39.1% from the field and 33.4% from the three-point line. His Effective Field Goal percentage was .482. According to StatMuse.com, the average Effective Field Goal percentage for point guards last season was 50.8%. The elite guards around the league are north of 55%
Those numbers will need to improve from a player who is a below-average defender. The good news is that George is only 20 years old, and there’s no sense of urgency in winning basketball games in Salt Lake City in the foreseeable future. Getting live reps at the NBA level won't be a problem for George.
Also, remember that Jazz point guards of the past weren’t All-Stars overnight. John Stockton and Deron Williams didn’t play in their first All-Star game until year five. So, even though the concerns are there, it’s too early to hit the panic button.
One last question concerning George is his position moving forward. It’s still uncertain if he’s best suited as a point guard or shooting guard. The Jazz seems to feel he's best suited at the point, but whether that’s permanent remains to be seen.
George’s next opportunity to improve his play on the court will be Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs.
