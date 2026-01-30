Nets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30

A battle of NBA basement dwellers is set for Friday night when the 12-34 Brooklyn Nets take on the 15-33 Utah Jazz.

This game may be of little importance from a standings perspective, but sometimes these games are the best ones to bet on. Let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll dig into my favorite bet for this interconference duel between two teams in a race for the bottom.

Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Nets +2.5 (-114)

Jazz -2.5 (-106)

Moneyline

Nets +112

Jazz -132

Total

OVER 227.5 (-112)

UNDER 227.5 (-108)

Nets vs. Jazz How to Watch

Date: Friday, January 30

Game Time: 9:30 pm ET

Venue: Delta Center

How to Watch (TV): YES/KJZZ-TV/JAZZ+

Nets Record: 12-34

Jazz Record: 15-33

Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends

Nets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

The OVER is 5-2 in the Nets' last six games

Jazz is 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Nets

Nets have lost nine straight road games

Jazz is 1-4 ATS their last five games

Jazz are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games

Nets vs. Jazz Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Ziaire Williams, F - Game Time Decision

Cam Thomas, G - Game Time Decision

Egoe Demin, G - Game Time Decision

Noah Clowney, F - Game Time Decision

Haywood Highsmith, F - Out

Jazz Injury Report

Cody Williams, F - Game Time Decision

Kevin Love, F - Game Time Decision

Lauri Markkanen, F - Out

Jusuf Nurkic, C - Game Time Decision

Georges Niang, F - Out

Nets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet

Michael Porter Jr. 5+ Made Threes (+160) via FanDuel

The Jazz have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the NBA, ranking 29th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.9% from beyond the arc. That's great news for Michael Porter Jr., who has made 6+ three-point shots in two straight games.

Nets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick

Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total and bet the OVER. Both teams are better offensively than defensively, evidenced by the fact that the Nets and Jazz rank 26th and 30th in defensive efficiency.

I also expect the Jazz to push the pace in this game. They play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, ranking second amongst all teams in possessions per game, averaging 106.7.

Let's sit back and root for points on Friday night.

Pick: OVER 227.5 (-112) via FanDuel

With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!