Nets vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Friday, Jan. 30
In this story:
A battle of NBA basement dwellers is set for Friday night when the 12-34 Brooklyn Nets take on the 15-33 Utah Jazz.
This game may be of little importance from a standings perspective, but sometimes these games are the best ones to bet on. Let's take a look at the odds, and then I'll dig into my favorite bet for this interconference duel between two teams in a race for the bottom.
Nets vs. Jazz Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Nets +2.5 (-114)
- Jazz -2.5 (-106)
Moneyline
- Nets +112
- Jazz -132
Total
- OVER 227.5 (-112)
- UNDER 227.5 (-108)
Nets vs. Jazz How to Watch
- Date: Friday, January 30
- Game Time: 9:30 pm ET
- Venue: Delta Center
- How to Watch (TV): YES/KJZZ-TV/JAZZ+
- Nets Record: 12-34
- Jazz Record: 15-33
Nets vs. Jazz Betting Trends
- Nets are 4-2 ATS in their last six games
- The OVER is 5-2 in the Nets' last six games
- Jazz is 4-2 ATS in their last six games vs. Nets
- Nets have lost nine straight road games
- Jazz is 1-4 ATS their last five games
- Jazz are 1-5 ATS in their last six home games
Nets vs. Jazz Injury Reports
Nets Injury Report
- Ziaire Williams, F - Game Time Decision
- Cam Thomas, G - Game Time Decision
- Egoe Demin, G - Game Time Decision
- Noah Clowney, F - Game Time Decision
- Haywood Highsmith, F - Out
Jazz Injury Report
- Cody Williams, F - Game Time Decision
- Kevin Love, F - Game Time Decision
- Lauri Markkanen, F - Out
- Jusuf Nurkic, C - Game Time Decision
- Georges Niang, F - Out
Nets vs. Jazz Best NBA Prop Bet
- Michael Porter Jr. 5+ Made Threes (+160) via FanDuel
The Jazz have one of the worst perimeter defenses in the NBA, ranking 29th in opponent three-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 37.9% from beyond the arc. That's great news for Michael Porter Jr., who has made 6+ three-point shots in two straight games.
Nets vs. Jazz Prediction and Pick
Instead of betting on a side in this game, I'm going to look toward the total and bet the OVER. Both teams are better offensively than defensively, evidenced by the fact that the Nets and Jazz rank 26th and 30th in defensive efficiency.
I also expect the Jazz to push the pace in this game. They play at one of the fastest paces in the NBA, ranking second amongst all teams in possessions per game, averaging 106.7.
Let's sit back and root for points on Friday night.
Pick: OVER 227.5 (-112) via FanDuel
With the latest FanDuel promo code new-user offer, you can place a $5 wager and win $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins. Create your new FanDuel account today to lock in this impressive welcome offer from one of the top sportsbooks in the nation.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!
Originally from Nova Scotia, Iain MacMillan is a senior editor covering betting, with a focus on NFL, NHL, and golf. He hosts the Bacon Bets Podcast and has been featured on VSIN, BetQL and Monumental Sports Network. He is a member of the Metropolitan Golf Writers Association and his beloved Falcons and Maple Leafs break his heart on a yearly basis.Follow iainmacbets