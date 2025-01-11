Jazz-Suns Injury Report: Key Contributors Missing
The Utah Jazz will be back in action tomorrow afternoon when they take on the Phoenix Suns. It is the third matchup of the year between the teams, with the Suns coming out victorious in the first two. The Jazz will have to overcome the absence of several key contributors to come out with a win.
Here’s the latest injury report for the contest.
Utah Jazz Injury Report:
Jordan Clarkson: Out (Left Plantar Fasciitis)
John Collins: Out (Left hip injury management)
Keyonte George: Out (Left heel inflammation)
Johnny Juzang: Questionable (Right hand soreness)
Brice Sensabaugh: Questionable (Illness)
Injuries have hit the young Jazz hard in recent weeks. Clarkson, Collins, and George continue to miss time with various ailments.
Without George and Clarkson, the Jazz have turned to rookie Isaiah Collier to fill the void at point guard, who has done some good things with his opportunity. Collier has done a nice job setting up his teammates and getting the ball moving.
Sensabaugh has been upgraded to questionable after missing the past two contests due to illness. Given the hot streak he was on beforehand, it was a poorly timed absence. If neither he or Juzang can go, the Jazz will have to lean on Cody Williams to fill a bigger role.
Phoenix Suns Report:
Royce O’neale: Doubtful (Left hip pointer)
The Suns are quite healthy at this point of the season. O’neale, the former Jazzman, is a valuable role player for the team.
With Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal all healthy, the Suns will have a big talent advantage. Despite this, the trio has struggled to find wins this year leading head coach Mike Budenholzer to move Beal and veteran center Jusuf Nurkic to the bench.
Both teams are currently on the outside looking in at the Western Conference playoff picture, though they had entirely different expectations. The rebuilding Jazz are 9-27, while the veteran Suns are 17-19, including a poor 9-18 record since their hot start.
Tip-off is scheduled for 3:00 pm MT.
