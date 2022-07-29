Skip to main content

Jazz Tanking 2022-23 Season Worth a Shot at This Coveted NBA Draft Prospect

Get in line if you want a fighting shot at landing Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA draft.

The NBA has a system in place that deters franchises from going full tank mode. If the Utah Jazz are intent on blowing this roster up and tanking, even the worst record in the league will only have a 14.5% chance of receiving the No. 1 overall draft pick. 

This has helped keep the NBA competitive. But it’s not going to matter in 2022-23.

Victor Wembanyama will be the No. 1 pick taken in the 2023 NBA draft, and if tanking gives a franchise an edge by even a razor thin margin, then integrity will be thrown out the window.

There have been some hyped-up prospects heading into the NBA draft over the decades. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tim Duncan, Yao Ming, and Hakeem Olajuwon come to mind. Perhaps no prospect received more pre-draft hype than LeBron James, whose high school basketball games were televised live on ESPN during prime time.

Wembanyama is going to give James a run for his money.

So what’s all the fuss about?

The 7-foot-3 Frenchman has been compared to Kevin Durant, except he’s four inches taller with a four-inch longer wingspan. Wembanyama has the same measurements as Rudy Gobert, but the ball handling skills and a shooting touch of an NBA guard. 

Wembanyama runs the floor, shoots the three, can dribble-drive, leads fast breaks, and gives you elite rim protection all while being just 18 years of age. He’s just scratching the surface.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Watching a highlight reel of him is jaw dropping. 

If the Jazz trade Donovan Mitchell, they'll need to put the pedal to the metal and lose as many games as possible to bolster their position for landing Wembanyama. This means not letting Bojan Bogdanovic, Patrick Beverley, or Mike Conley start the season in a Jazz uniform. 

There’s no reason to hide it because the Jazz won’t be the only team throwing in the towel for a puncher's chance at Wembanyama. 

The chances of landing the coveted Frenchman are still unlikely, but you’ve got to shoot your shot. The good news is that there are some nice consolation prizes out there

Nick Smith, Scott Henderson, Amen and Amar Thompson, and Cameron Whitemore head a list of blue chip prospects with 'face of the franchise' potential.

A lot hinges on how Jazz executive Danny Ainge decides to proceed with Mitchell, but if the team moves on from its three-time All-Star, a one-foot-in, one-foot-out tank isn’t going to be good enough. 

It'll be time to jump in with both feet, and don't look back. 

Follow Patrick on Twitter @pbyrnesNBA.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Things Will Get Awkward if Jazz Don't Trade Donovan Mitchell

By James Lewis3 hours ago
Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington (23) in the first half of the game at Crypto.com Arena.
News

Jazz Would be Unwise to Trade Jordan Clarkson

By Andrew Rembacz4 hours ago
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) signals his team against the Memphis Grizzlies in the third quarter during game one of the three round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Target Center.
News

Patrick Beverley Sends Message to Jazz Execs on Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By Patrick ByrnesJul 28, 2022 12:56 PM EDT
Danny Ainge watches pregame activities after he was Appointed Alternate Governor and CEO of Utah Jazz Basketball prior to their game against the LA Clippers at Vivint Arena.
News

A 5-Year Jazz Rebuild Favors its Championship Ambition

By Andrew RembaczJul 28, 2022 12:48 PM EDT
New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the first quarter at Capital One Arena.
News

4 Knicks Players Jazz Could Target in a Donovan Mitchell Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 27, 2022 12:33 PM EDT
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) in the first quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Report: Jazz Have 'Expressed Interest' in Lakers' PG Russell Westbrook

By Patrick ByrnesJul 26, 2022 9:35 PM EDT
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Jazz Made a Big Mistake in Managing Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors

By James LewisJul 26, 2022 1:54 PM EDT
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) prepares to shoot a free throw against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
News

Was Rudy Gobert Trade the Right Thing to Do for Jazz?

By Patrick ByrnesJul 26, 2022 1:36 PM EDT