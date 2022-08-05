Skip to main content

Jazz Rumored to Be Considering 3-Way Trade Proposal for Russell Westbrook

The Jazz are inching closer to tank mode.

The rumor mill surrounding the Donovan Mitchell saga keeps plugging away. The latest comes via Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype and includes a three-way trade involving Russell Westbrook.

“The proposed three-team trade scenario included Westbrook going to Utah and getting bought out. Utah would send Donovan Mitchell to the Knicks, a combination of two players including Patrick Beverley and Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic or Malik Beasley to the Lakers, and the Jazz would receive significant draft compensation from the Knicks and Lakers.”

This rumor makes a lot of sense. The Lakers want to stay competitive with this potentially being LeBron James' last year in L.A., and at the same time, the Knicks would get their “face of the franchise” in Mitchell. 

Executive Danny Ainge is hell-bent on getting as many unprotected first-round picks as possible, and taking Westbrook’s contract as a salary dump would help accomplish it.

This would be a full tank move for the Jazz and they would be positioning themselves for a loaded 2023 NBA draft.

The Lakers would be a good team to target as they’ll be in a post-James era soon with depleted assets. The Lakers still owe first-round picks to the New Orleans Pelicans, and Anthony Davis becomes a free agent in 2025.

The Lakers are a draw to reload in free agency, but it might take a few years before they could be relevant with what they’re faced with. Lottery picks for the taking could be just around the corner.

On the other hand, the Knicks are on the rise. By obtaining Mitchell (25 years old), they would have a young core that would include RJ Barrett (22) and Jalen Brunson (25). New York is still a piece away from contending for a championship, but it's certainly not a lottery-bound team.

As we get closer to camp, teams will be more motivated to get some type of deal done, but until then, Jazz Nation will just have to keep it here at the Frozen Rope for all the latest news and rumors.  

