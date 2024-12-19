Jazz Turned Down 'Multiple' Offers For Lakers Trade Target
It appears this month's chatter regarding the Utah Jazz not trading starting center Walker Kessler is accurate. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Jazz have turned down ‘multiple’ offers to part ways with Kessler. Fischer also reported that the Los Angeles Lakers was one of the teams that had Kessler on their radar.
Despite the Jazz being in the midst of a rebuild, it makes sense Kessler is off-limits. Kessler provides elite rim protection for a franchise that is one of the worst on the defensive end of the court. Also, Kessler has a reasonable contract, although he hits the free-agent market in the summer of 2026. However, he’ll be restricted, and Utah can match any offer that comes Kessler's way.
With Kessler out of reach, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson, and John Collins are the prime candidates to be moved before the February 8 trade deadline. What transpires in Salt Lake City over the next month will go a long way in how Utah approaches the trade deadline.
If Utah can continue to lose games at a 75% clip, then there won’t be any motivation to move its veterans up to the trade deadline. On the other hand, if the Jazz can string some wins together, the odds of making an exchange sooner rather than later increase. The No. 1 goal for Utah is maximizing its lottery odds for a draft class loaded with talent.
As for the Lakers, it’s still unclear whether they will go all-in on what could be LeBron James's last year in the NBA. James is starting to show his age with less-than-stellar play on the court and a foot injury that continues to rear its ugly head.
The Lakers are currently 10th in the Western Conference but only ½ game removed from a playoff spot. Like the Jazz, the next month will determine the best path for the Lakers. The more the Lakers can stack wins together, the more likely they will push all their chips in the middle. There are a lot of moving parts on this one, and the rumors surrounding the Lakers and Jazz aren’t going to stop any time soon. Stay tuned.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!