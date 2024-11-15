Jazz's John Collins Sounds Off on Viral Game Winner vs. Mavericks
The Utah Jazz finally escaped their woes to start the season on their home floor, as they finally secured a win in Delta Center on Thursday night, escaping a close one against the Dallas Mavericks-- an effort that was ultimately won 115-113.
It's a win that brings the Jazz to their third win of the year for a 3-8 overall record, and evens the season series against the Mavericks on the year 1-1.
In the end, we saw John Collins make the game-saving play on the offensive end with just under seven seconds to go, catching an amazing feed from Jordan Clarkson for a highlight dunk to secure the two-point win.
Collins sounded off after the victory on what he saw during the Jazz's final possession of the game.
"If you watched the play, me and [Clarkson] were just, kind of, looking at each other," Collins said. "You can see JC saying 'No! Stay! Here you go!... It was a great play that showed our chemistry. We always say 'the JC to JC connection,' but at the end of the day, [Clarkson] made a great read, finished the play, and finally got a home win. We've been searching, and striving hard to get it."
Collins finished the night making another statement during his second start, as he posted 28 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals on 50% shooting from the field. It remains to be seen if he'll maintain his place in the starting five once Walker Kessler returns to full health, but at this point, it's hard not to like the production we're seeing out of the veteran big man.
Collins and the Jazz will get back on the road for another four-game trip for their next contest, beginning on Saturday against the Sacramento Kings at Golden One Center.
