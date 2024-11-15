Kyle Filipowski Emerges as Bright Spot for Rebuilding Jazz
As expected, wins have been hard to come by for the Utah Jazz early in the season. With a roster full of youth and inexperience, the evaluation of good and bad goes far beyond the win column this year. With that said, rookie big man Kyle Filipowski has undoubtedly been one of the bright spots for the Jazz. Let’s dive into what’s been so promising for the 21-year-old.
On the surface, Filipowski’s averages of 7.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game look unspectacular. They look more encouraging since he’s doing so in less than 16 minutes per game. Of the team's first and second-year players, Filipowski trails only Keyonte George in scoring despite his limited minutes. With how he’s played, expect those minutes to continue rising as the season progresses.
On Tuesday night, Flip put together the best game of his young career against a good Phoenix Suns team. He poured in 18 points on an efficient 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from behind the arc. Filipowski also chipped in 6 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks, demonstrating his versatile skillset.
One thing that has stood out in the early going is how comfortable Flip looks when he’s on the court. Many young players look sped up as they try to find their footing. Not Filipowski, though. He has a refined offensive game and knows how to read what defenses are sending his way and counter. Flip has a knack for taking what the defense gives him, a skill that puts his teammates in a position to capitalize on advantages. To put it flatly, he has a high feel for the game.
Filipowski’s passing has been a revelation since the Summer League. His natural ability to handle the ball at 7 feet tall is unique. His presence on the court gives the team a level of playmaking in their frontcourt that is desperately lacking on the rest of the roster.
One of the more encouraging things Filipowski has demonstrated early is the efficiency in all areas offensively. He is shooting 81% at the rim and has been unbothered by NBA rim protection. He has also knocked down 38% of his three-pointers so far, a nice bump from the 31% he shot in college. If he continues to improve as a scorer, Filipowski could develop into a real offensive weapon for the Jazz.
Flip still has plenty to continue working on, specifically defensively. The Jazz have primarily used him as a four, meaning he’ll continually need to refine his perimeter defense. So far, though, he hasn’t had any glaring defensive issues.
Overall, the Jazz are looking for players who can dribble, pass, and shoot. So far, Kyle Filipowski looks like a hit in all three categories. Add his positional size and unique versatility to play multiple frontcourt positions, and you can see why Jazz fans are excited. With the team focusing on a youth movement, Filipowski should see an uptick in minutes and responsibilities as the year progresses. He looks ready for the opportunity.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!