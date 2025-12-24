Utah Jazz Growing Unlikely to Trade Lauri Markkanen

It looks like the hopes of a Lauri Markkanen trade for the Utah Jazz are getting slimmer and slimmer.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer during a Bleacher Report stream, Markkanen was deemed unlikely to be available "at all" leading up to this year's trade deadline, while the Jazz continue to show a willingness to build around their star forward, rather than trade him.

“I don't think Lauri Markkanen is going to be available for trade this year at all," Fischer said. "I've said that on here in past weeks, and that's still my stance after talking to some people around the situation in Orlando this past weekend."

"I think the Jazz want to build around Lauri Markkanen. They've got cap space to play with next summer, and they absolutely want to use it, and be a major player— whether that be via trade or free agency. So, the Jazz are far more focused on adding and not selling, and I’m not expecting Lauri Markkanen to be available."

It's a continuation of the Jazz's long-standing stance of a potential trade revolving around Markkanen, really dating back to two summers ago.

Despite chatter indicating he'd be an intriguing target for opposing teams to pursue, Utah hasn't been interested in dealing their franchise star unless a sheer haul were to come their way; something that's yet to come to fruition.

Now in his fourth campaign with the Jazz this year, Utah's unwillingness to trade away Markkanen has seemingly only grown thanks to the career numbers he's been able to put together in the first quarter of this season––averaging a career-high 27.8 points per game, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in just over 35 minutes a night.

Markkanen's cemented his status as a top-30-to-40 player in the league, is inked onto a long-term contract until 2029, and still has a ton of valuable seasons left in his career at just 28 years old.

Of course, a player with all of those factors breaking his way is bound to get some intrigue around the market if he were ever shopped, but that doesn't appear to be the intention of the Jazz.

The front office wants to retain him as a focal point of their next competitive team, bring in more pieces to surround him and this young core next summer, and if all goes well, could be on the verge of being playoff-competitive following the offseason.

Anything can change at a moment's notice in the NBA, but at this point, don't count on a Markkanen trade going down anytime soon.

