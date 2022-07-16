Skip to main content

Russell Westbrook Connected to Jazz in New NBA Trade Rumor

Could Russell Westbrook be bound for Utah?

Utah Jazz fans are stuck in limbo right now after rumors exploded earlier this week that team executives are now open to listening to trade offers for All-Star Donovan Mitchell. 

After dealing away Rudy Gobert in a blockbuster trade to Minnesota, moving Mitchell would signal Utah's intent of exploding the team and rebuilding from the ground up. While Jazz fans wait on eggshells to learn of Mitchell's fate, the rumor mill has cranked out another incendiary morsel. 

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer floated the possibility of the Los Angeles Lakers trading Russell Westbrook to the Jazz — if certain stars in the NBA universe were to align. 

“If [Donovan] Mitchell is ultimately moved, and the Jazz are just kind of a wasteland of young picks or young players and draft picks, there has been increasing talk around the league about teams wondering if the Jazz would be a potential landing spot for the Lakers to send Russell Westbrook, where they could potentially get Patrick Beverley and other salary back,” said Fischer. “I’m not saying that’s been discussed. I’m not saying it’s likely to happen, but in theory, if the Jazz in this rebuild, who just want picks, can get one or two picks from the Lakers to get an expiring contract and buy Russell Westbrook out, it seems like a scenario people around the league believe to at least be plausible.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Shoutout to @LeSwiderman on Twitter for transcribing Fischer's remarks. 

Is a Westbrook to Utah trade imminent? No. Could it be plausible? Sure, but only if the dominoes fall a certain way. 

It's hard to get a bead on the exact philosophy of Jazz executive Danny Ainge, in terms of what comes next. Everything flows from whatever decision is made on the Mitchell front. 

Stay tuned. 

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen.

G League Ignite guards Scott Henderson (0) and Jaden Hardy (1) during the game against the South Bay Lakers at UCLA Health Training Center.
News

5 Elite 2023 NBA Draft Prospects Jazz Could Rebuild Around

By Patrick Byrnes23 hours ago
Danny Ainge, Donovan Mitchell
News

Examining Whether Jazz are to Follow Danny Ainge's Boston Rebuild

By Andrew RembaczJul 15, 2022
Victor Wembanyama
News

Latest Rumors Hint Jazz Could Tank for Chance at Victor Wembanyama Lottery

By Patrick ByrnesJul 14, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Dark Days Are Ahead if Jazz Trade Donovan Mitchell

By Andrew RembaczJul 14, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts against the Dallas Mavericks during the second quarter in game two of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Knicks Expected to Put Trade Package Together for Donovan Mitchell

By Patrick ByrnesJul 13, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during overtime against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena.
News

Jazz Nation Should Begin Thinking About Life Without Donovan Mitchell

By James LewisJul 13, 2022
Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center.
News

Report: Jazz Now Willing to 'Listen' to Trade Offers for Donovan Mitchell

By Chad JensenJul 12, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) reacts with the crowd against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter at Target Center.
News

Jarred Vanderbilt Could be the Darkhorse Jazz Extracted from Rudy Gobert Trade

By Patrick ByrnesJul 11, 2022