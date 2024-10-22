Report: Lauri Markkanen was Part of Warriors Ambitious Plan A
The Golden State Warriors were the most linked to Lauri Markkanen in the rumor mill this past offseason. It was no secret the Warriors were heavily pursuing the All-Star forward for the Utah Jazz.
The Warriors were also linked to Paul George, but he ended up opting out and signing with the Philadelphia 76ers. It has come to light that not only did the Warriors want Markkanen or George, but they had a plan to try to get them both. Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Markkanen wasn’t Plan B to George; he was part of Plan A to get them both.
The Warriors' front office reportedly believed the threat of George opting out of his current contract with the Los Angeles Clippers could potentially be enough for them to keep the assets needed to land him, but also have enough to entice Danny Ainge and the Jazz for Markkanen.
Draymond Green had this to say, via Slater.
“The conversation was always about that possibility, you get both of those guys, you make a huge splash,” Green said. “But the Clippers weren’t really willing to play ball. Then Danny Ainge was being Danny Ainge.”
Ainge has a reputation around the league for being a tough and shrewd negotiator. If you aren’t willing to pay his price, he will not budge and there won’t be a deal.
It was reported the Warriors weren’t willing to meet the asking price or come close to it for Markkanen. Slater reported the Warriors may have been more inclined to empty their cupboard of assets for Markkanen if they had also managed to land George.
Ultimately, George ended up with the 76ers and Markkanen signed a five-year, $238 million contract extension with the Jazz on August 7, which effectively made him unable to be traded this year since the six-month no-trade period stretches beyond the 2024-25 NBA trade deadline.
Jazz fans are extremely happy to have the All-Star forward locked into a deal for many years to come. Markkanen purposely signed the extension when he did so he could focus on playing for the Jazz this season and not have to worry about hearing his name in trade rumors at all.
This news helps shed light on the Markkanen trade negotiations between the Jazz and Warriors. It showed that both teams weren’t really all that close to getting a deal done in the final analysis.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X, and subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!