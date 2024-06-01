March Madness Star Lands Pre-Draft Workout With Utah Jazz
The pre-draft workouts are continuing to heat up for the Utah Jazz.
According to Dray Mottishaw and HoopsHype, the Jazz have scheduled a workout with Oakland guard Jack Gohlkeahead ofthe NBA Draft. Gohlke had an electric showing during the first round of this year's March Madness vs. Kentucky (32 points on ten threes) and will now have a shot to land a chance in the pros.
The glaring trait that stands out when evaluating Gohlke is his elite shooting ability. It's what put him on notice across the nation during the tournament, and it's a skill set that can generate some legitimate looks his way from NBA teams if the production can translate. During his senior season for the Golden Bears, he averaged 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on a 37.6% three-point clip.
Utah is also a squad that could benefit from an extra shooter in an offense that struggled at times to efficiently make shots from deep. The Jazz ranked bottom ten in the NBA for three-point percentage despite being top ten in attempts. Being a high-volume three-point shooting team is fine, but this team needs to connect more from range to be effective on that end of the floor.
Could Gohlke be an answer to those concerns? It remains to be seen, but it seems like the Jazz are at least interested in getting a closer look at him. He may not merit a selection within the two rounds of the draft, but as an undrafted free agent pick up, nothing says Utah can't look his way.
Expect to see some more rumors trickle in as we await the 2024 NBA Draft, kicking off on June 26th.
