Pros and Cons of Keeping Jazz SG Collin Sexton Long Term
So, now that the Utah Jazz fans have gotten closure on the Lauri Markkanen front, what’s the next big decision for a franchise looking to get back into the playoff conversation sooner rather than later? Jazz starting shooting guard Collin Sexton had an impressive 2022-23 season, but his future in Salt Lake City remains unclear.
Sexton is under club control through the 2025-26 season at a fair price totaling 37.525 million, which covers the two years. Is it in Utah’s best interest to keep its second-best player, or does he get traded before his contract expires? Let’s examine the pros and cons.
Pros
It does appear Sexton likes playing in Utah. This is a big deal for the small-market Jazz, which has had difficulty luring top-tier free agents to Salt Lake City. Sexton brings a good attitude, energy on the court, and an impressive stat line to the table while just entering his prime years as a basketball player. At only 25 years old, he’ll be entering his sixth year as a pro.
Jazz fans will never have to worry about Sexton’s effort when he’s on the floor. Hustling on the court is contagious, and I could see Sexton being a leader to look up to for a franchise that’s drafted six players under the age of 20 over the last two drafts.
He’s also a very efficient player and has improved in that area since arriving in Utah. Sexton shot 48.7% from the field while knocking down 39.3% of his three-point shots. Those are impressive numbers for a player who gets many points by creating his offense.
Most importantly, Sexton showcased his durability last season. This has been a problem in the past, but Sexton only missed four games during the 2023-24 season. Those numbers led the team, and he’s the type of personality who doesn’t like to miss games, which bodes well in a league where load management has become the norm.
Cons
The big question concerning Sexton isn’t if Utah wants to keep him but whether he’s worth the pay raise on his next contract. Also, can the Jazz fill that need with one of their younger players on a rookie contract?
The player to keep an eye on is Isaiah Collier. The first-round pick out of USC has a skill set that can replace Sexton, but there’s a lot of basketball to be played before coming to that determination.
Another thing to consider is that, with still two years left on his current contract and the Jazz being a few years from relevance, does it make more sense to take a step backward and trade Sexton before the season? By making the move before the season, the Jazz would increase their chances of obtaining a top-5 draft pick in what’s projected to be a loaded draft class led by Cooper Flagg. Keeping Sexton would add wins to the bottom line, and the Jazz may not want that this year.
Lastly, Sexton’s trade stock may be high now, but that could change quickly. Look no further than Jordan Clarkson. The former Sixth Man of the Year unexpected play on the court has been trending in the wrong direction, and it might be better to cut bait with Sexton now while the Jazz can get some value back in return.
Conclusion
I would like to see the Jazz retain Sexton. One in hand is worth two in the bush, provided they could get him to stay in Salt Lake City for a reasonable price. It makes more sense to make an effort to keep a player who is just entering the prime of his career and still has room to grow.
