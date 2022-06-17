The rumors surrounding Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert keep rolling in. Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report is the latest to add fuel to the Gobert fire.

“There has been plenty of talk among league personnel that some combination of [Clint] Capela, John Collins, Kevin Huerter and the No 16 pick would be routed to Utah for the three-time Defensive Player of the Year," Fischer said.

If the rumored trade offered by the Atlanta Hawks becomes reality, the Jazz must seriously consider parting ways with Gobert. Most trades end with an unsatisfied party.

Some trades make both teams worse. This proposed trade would make both teams more competitive within their respective conferences, and if it goes down, the Jazz might be getting the better end of the deal.

The focal point for Jazz Nation would Gobert's replacement. His name is Clint Capela.

Capela may not be a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, but he can anchor the defense and provide rim protection. Since the 2017-18 season, he has averaged double figures in points and rebounds and nearly two blocks per game. He's 28 years old.

Per the rumor, Collins and Huerter would also join the Jazz. Collins is 6-foot=9 with insane athleticism, the ability to shoot three-pointers, and can defend. Collins' size would be a welcome sight to Jazz Nation, and he is 24 years old.

However, the unique part of this trade would be Huerter. Huerter is 6-foot-7 and can play three positions. He would provide immediate three-point ability along with additional intangibles, and he's he is 23.

As you can see, he'd bring youth, skill, size, and athleticism. Utah would also receive a first-round pick in this year's draft.

No one will ever question the value of Gobert. He takes great care of himself, is loyal, and plays every night. But the Jazz have one playoff series victory in the past four years.

I'm not a huge fan of trades, as most do not pan out. However, if this trade were completed, the Jazz would be legitimate Western Conference title contenders.

Imagine starting Jared Butler, Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Collins, and Capela. There would be simply no way but up for Jazz Nation.