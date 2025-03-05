Inside The Jazz

Jazz Guard Has Late Questionable Status Ahead of Wizards Bout

The Utah Jazz had a late entry to their injury report for their battle vs. the Washington Wizards.

Jared Koch

Mar 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George reacts to a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mar 2, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George reacts to a shot against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz have another face to add to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest vs. the Washington Wizards.

According to the latest Jazz injury report, Keyonte George is now listed as questionable due to illensss.

George joins a laundry list of potential Jazz inactives before their contest against the Wizards, their first of a five-game road trip. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton were already not suiting up for Wednesday, and now the second-year Utah guard may join them.

In his sophomore campaign, George has played 51 games to average 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 39.7% shooting from the field. If he were to miss out on the action vs. Washington, the absence would be his 11th on the season.

The Jazz are making their intentions clear in this one before tip off. Utah has their eyes set on getting the best position in this year's draft lottery, even if it means resting a considerable chunk of starters against the worst record in the NBA. Perhaps George will be the newest to factor into that mix as well.

As a result of the lack of availability, expect an increased workload for the youth movement in the Jazz rotation, most notably Utah's three-man group of rookies in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, who are all listed as available.

Tip off between the Jazz and Wizards lands at 5 PM MT at Capital One Arena.

Recommended Articles

feed

Follow Utah Jazz On SI on Facebook and Twitter/X and Subscribe on YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News