Jazz Guard Has Late Questionable Status Ahead of Wizards Bout
The Utah Jazz have another face to add to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's contest vs. the Washington Wizards.
According to the latest Jazz injury report, Keyonte George is now listed as questionable due to illensss.
George joins a laundry list of potential Jazz inactives before their contest against the Wizards, their first of a five-game road trip. Lauri Markkanen, John Collins, and Collin Sexton were already not suiting up for Wednesday, and now the second-year Utah guard may join them.
In his sophomore campaign, George has played 51 games to average 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists on 39.7% shooting from the field. If he were to miss out on the action vs. Washington, the absence would be his 11th on the season.
The Jazz are making their intentions clear in this one before tip off. Utah has their eyes set on getting the best position in this year's draft lottery, even if it means resting a considerable chunk of starters against the worst record in the NBA. Perhaps George will be the newest to factor into that mix as well.
As a result of the lack of availability, expect an increased workload for the youth movement in the Jazz rotation, most notably Utah's three-man group of rookies in Cody Williams, Isaiah Collier, and Kyle Filipowski, who are all listed as available.
Tip off between the Jazz and Wizards lands at 5 PM MT at Capital One Arena.
