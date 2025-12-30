Walter Clayton Reveals Why Utah Jazz's Offense is Working

The strength of the Utah Jazz's offense has turned out to be a pretty welcomed surprise through the first two months of the NBA season.

The Jazz are currently ranked sixth in the NBA for points per game, currently land 13th amongst the league for offensive rating, and boast two offensive stars in Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George that are averaging some of the best numbers of their careers, averaging over 23 points a game each.

It's been some of the best results seen on the offensive side of the ball since Utah's rebuild has been kicked off a few years ago––showing that this team's gradual growth and development is really starting to come to fruition, and that Will Hardy's offensive formula is one that's proving to be successful.

For rookie Walter Clayton Jr., a lot of the success comes down to the Jazz's ball movement, and especially when the shots are falling, this group can become a unit that's potent to stop.

"I think the way the ball is moving," Clayton said of what's stood out within the Jazz's offense.

"Obviously, Nurk's doing a great job of getting [the ball] in his hand, out of his hand. We're playing a lot through our bigs. And, honestly, I think everyone is making great passes. I think the guards are getting paint touches, seeing the corners well, and whenever you're shooting the ball well, it helps."

Ball Movement Been Key for Jazz's Offense

Both within the starting unit and on the bench, Utah's found some creative ways to find success offensively with their budding group, resulting in at least 12 wins on the calendar before January.

Lauri Markkanen has always been a strong scorer working off the ball. Keyonte George has emerged as an efficient scorer himself while being a willing passer, and in Clayton's mind, Jusuf Nurkic, the Jazz's starting center in place of Walker Kessler, has been a strong contributor in the frontcourt by being a key facilitator helping that ball movement flow as well.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) takes a shot against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Off the bench, Kyle Filipowski and Kevin Love have filled that role in being a frontcourt facilitator, combined with the passing prowess that Isaiah Collier provides off the bench, along with the pressure he forces onto the rim.

That style of play centering around moving the ball and remaining unselfish can also certainly help ease the working into a new system for a rookie like Clayton Jr., and also builds some good habits early into his career to continue his development as a quality connecting piece offensively.

It's been so far, so good for the Jazz's offensive efficiency. And with how young this core is, they're likely not even close to reaching their ceiling just yet.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!