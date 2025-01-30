Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are looking to put an end to their extensive losing streak on Thursday night as the Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to the Delta Center –– also presenting a homecoming of sorts for former Jazz big man Rudy Gobert.
The Jazz haven't had a good recent stretch. After the Brooklyn Nets' win on Wednesday night, Utah now sits with the second-longest losing streak in the league at seven, sitting behind just the Washington Wizards, who are on their 15th straight.
As for the Timberwolves, things have been looking up. They've won their last four games against some big matchups like the Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, and Phoenix Suns, effectively lifting to the 7th seed in the Western Conference. Heading into Thursday, Minnesota will have eyes set on securing their 5th-straight win to tie the longest winning streak in the NBA.
The Jazz could be down a few key contributors, as their starting frontcourt unit of John Collins and Walker Kessler are listed as questionable ahead of tip-off, while Johnny Juzang has the same status. If one of these guys or multiple end up sitting out of the action, Utah's road to nixing their losing streak here a bit tougher to navigate.
With that, here's everything else you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Thursday night battle vs. the Timberwolves.
Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 30 at 7 PM MT
- Where: Delta Center • Salt Lake City, UT
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
