Inside The Jazz

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: How to Watch

The Utah Jazz are looking to avoid finishing winless on the final of their four-game road trip.

Jared Koch

Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) block San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) and guard Jordan Clarkson (00) block San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) in the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Utah Jazz are back on the grind and back on the road Thursday night for their final of a four-game road trip, this time against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.

It'll be the third time these two have met across this season, the first contest going the Spurs' 106-88, while the Jazz managed to take the second meeting in a narrow 111-110 victory. They'll have one more matchup before the year is over, but before that, Utah will look to get a leg up on the season series 2-1.

The Jazz are coming off a close NBA Cup loss on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, one which ended in a 118-124 final score and a career night for rookie Dalton Knecht-- scoring 37 points on 9-12 shooting from three. Before returning home on Saturday, Utah will have an opportunity to bounce back for what could be their fourth win of the regular season.

It'll likely be another challenge on the defensive end for a short-handed Jazz roster, as starting center and Walker Kessler has already been listed inactive with his lingering hip injury. John Collins will likely emerge as the starter in Kessler's place once again, placing next to Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt.

With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Thursday night contest vs. San Antonio.

Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs

  • Date/Time: Thursday, November 21 at 6 PM MT
  • Where: Frost Bank Center • San Antonio, TX
  • Television: KJZZ-TV
  • Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
  • Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
  • Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
  • Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)

Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and Twitter/X.

Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!

Published |Modified
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is the Associate Editor of The Frozen Rope — SI.com's team website covering the Utah Jazz. He's covered the NBA and NFL for the past two years, also being the Managing Editor of Inside The Kings — SI.com's team website covering the Sacramento Kings.

Home/News