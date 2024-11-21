Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs: How to Watch
The Utah Jazz are back on the grind and back on the road Thursday night for their final of a four-game road trip, this time against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs.
It'll be the third time these two have met across this season, the first contest going the Spurs' 106-88, while the Jazz managed to take the second meeting in a narrow 111-110 victory. They'll have one more matchup before the year is over, but before that, Utah will look to get a leg up on the season series 2-1.
The Jazz are coming off a close NBA Cup loss on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers, one which ended in a 118-124 final score and a career night for rookie Dalton Knecht-- scoring 37 points on 9-12 shooting from three. Before returning home on Saturday, Utah will have an opportunity to bounce back for what could be their fourth win of the regular season.
It'll likely be another challenge on the defensive end for a short-handed Jazz roster, as starting center and Walker Kessler has already been listed inactive with his lingering hip injury. John Collins will likely emerge as the starter in Kessler's place once again, placing next to Lauri Markkanen and Kyle Filipowski in the frontcourt.
With that, here's everything you need to know ahead of the Jazz's Thursday night contest vs. San Antonio.
Utah Jazz vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Date/Time: Thursday, November 21 at 6 PM MT
- Where: Frost Bank Center • San Antonio, TX
- Television: KJZZ-TV
- Stream: NBA League Pass, Jazz+, SEG+ (subscription required)
- Radio: KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), SEG Radio Network
- Listen: NBA.com Audio League Pass, Utah Jazz App, KSL Sports App
- Play-by-Play: Craig Bolerjack and Thurl Bailey (TV), David Locke and Ron Boone (radio)
- Betting: UTA +2.5, ML +114 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
