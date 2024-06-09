Reason for Jazz F Lauri Markkanen's Olympics Absence Revealed
Don't expect to see Lauri Markkanen during this summer's Olympics qualifiers.
According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, Markkanen will not be participating in Finland's 2024 qualifiers due to a shoulder impingement that kept him inactive to close out the Utah Jazz regular season.
Finland is set to take on Poland and the Bahamas in the group stage ahead of their Olympic preparation at the start of July, and will now have some big shoes to fill without the presence of Markkanen on the floor.
The injury, thankfully, won't have Markkanen sidelined for an extensive amount of time, as all signs point to the Jazz forward being ready for the start of next season. However, as a significant extension looms around the corner, Utah has to remain precautious with its franchise cornerstone.
When dishing his thoughts on missing out on the action, Markkanen had some clear disappointment amid not having a chance to suit up:
“Certainly, this is tough. Representing Finland and playing for the national team is an honor for me. Along with my teammates, we have been talking all season about how sweet it would be to advance to the Olympic Games.”- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Markkanen's coming off a season in Utah, averaging 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists on impressive 48.0/39.9/89.9 splits. Of course, it would be sweet to see that type of production on the national stage, but the long-term implications stand too tall.
As long as his health remains in check this offseason, the Finnish forward will get back on the floor next October ready to lead this squad back over .500 first the first time since 2022.
Follow Inside The Jazz on Facebook and X.
Subscribe to YouTube for breaking Jazz news videos and live streams!